Antoine Griezmann! Orlando City superstar scores on MLS debut

It's hard to imagine Antoine Griezmann 's Orlando City debut going any better.

It didn't take long for the French superstar to announce himself to the Orlando City faithful, giving fans the moment they've all been waiting for when he netted his first goal for the Lions during their 4-0 road win over the San Jose Earthquakes .

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN!! Grizi gets his first goal in MLS on his debut. 🇫🇷🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/sawo0h1yLJ

The brilliantly taken goal was then followed by his signature celebration, one Orlando fans hope they'll be seeing a lot down the line.

Justin Ellis picked off a pass in the attacking third and found his French strike partner, who slipped past a trio of defenders before firing a low shot inside the near post to give the Lions a 3-0 lead over the Western Conference-contending Quakes.

That strong form carried over into MLS play, as it took Griezmann only 48 minutes to net his first-ever goal in Orlando City colors. And in typical Griezmann fashion, he did so in style.

After starting and scoring in two friendly matches, the 35-year-old forward came into his official Lions debut on a bit of a hot streak.

After becoming Atlético Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer – with 212 career goals – as well as consistently finding the back of the net for fellow LaLiga sides Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona, Griezmann's Orlando opener was the 300th club goal of his career, marking a major milestone.

On top of immediately making the most of his MLS opportunity, the goal was also a historic one in Griezmann's career.

Trending upward?

It wasn't just a banner night for Griezmann – though his performance is sure to have Orlando fans euphoric – but for the entire squad.

The Lions entered Wednesday night's match 13th in the East with just 14 points. They'll depart San Jose in 10th, just two points behind D.C. United for the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Spurred on by key performances from Iván Angulo and Braian Ojeda, as well as a Man of the Match showing from Eduard Atuesta, who notched three assists, Orlando seem to have got their groove back.