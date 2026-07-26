Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 18

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS season continued its return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break with a golazo-filled Matchday 18.

Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday favorite.

Nicolás Fernández Mercau: New York City FC's leading scorer bagged his 12th goal of the year in style, unleashing a powerful strike that sparked a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC.

Carles Gil: Before heading to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, the New England Revolution legend curled home a trademark left-footed stunner in a 4-1 rout of Atlanta United.

Tomáš Ostrák: St. Louis CITY SC are now unbeaten in seven straight games, with the Czech midfielder's golazo sealing a 1-0 win over the 10-man Colorado Rapids.

Alejandro Alvarado: The US youth international's first goal for San Diego FC was spectacular, as he dribbled past several defenders before finishing a long-range blast in a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

MLSsoccer staff -
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