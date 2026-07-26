Antoine Griezmann effect takes hold of Orlando City

"... No matter how big you are, if you're a DP or not, we work together. It's a big thing."

“It shows his maturity, and it shows humility,” said Tyrese Spicer , who scored Saturday's game-winner in the 72nd minute. “Just to work off the ball and on the ball. I think it shows that no matter where you are, you could keep working.

The Lions won just four of their first 15 games before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Orlando have now won two in a row since Griezmann's maiden appearance on Wednesday, which he marked with his first MLS goal in a 4-0 blowout win at the San Jose Earthquakes .

The Lions topped Supporters' Shield-leading Nashville SC , 1-0 , Saturday night in Griezmann's home debut at a sold-out Inter.co Stadium, further building on the momentum created by the superstar French striker's arrival.

“I think it's gone well, but we continue to work, continue to bond with the locker room, get closer to my teammates, and we’ll push forward for a good year.”

“I wanted to arrive here a little bit early, to get to know the group, the tactics, really bond with the locker room, and get to work,” Griezmann said.

A two-time third-place finisher for the Ballon d’Or, Griezmann admitted he cut his vacation time short to better prepare through the World Cup break for his first games in MLS.

Despite the rigors of a cross-country trip in a double matchweek, the 35-year-old played the full 90 minutes in each match.

“I had [goosebumps],” Griezmann said of the display. “I wanted to cross the field [to salute the supporters], but Nashville was on that side so I could not do that.”

The tifo pictured players sprawled upon a battle scene, inspired by iconic French artwork, with Griezmann rising in the middle - complete with his 2018 World Cup trophy with France - as its final piece.

While Griezmann’s brilliant debut came on the road against the Earthquakes, the months-long lead-up time between his March signing and home debut on Saturday allowed Orlando’s supporters plenty of time to put together a massive tribute for his first game at Inter.co Stadium.

Hope rises

Ahead of kickoff, Orlando honored the team’s three 2026 World Cup veterans, Maxime Crépeau, Marco Pašalić and Braian Ojeda, while also sending off Crépeau to Wednesday's 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime (8 pm ET | Apple TV).

While Griezmann’s addition was nearly assured to help the attack, the World Cup seems to have aided Crépeau’s confidence. After allowing 44 goals in the first 15 games of the season, the Lions have kept back-to-back clean sheets, with the Canadian World Cup starter shining in both matches behind a combined nine saves.

“Max came back from the World Cup at a really good level,” said interim head coach Martín Perelman. “He’s now heading to the MLS All-Star, and he will represent us as well in there, and we are proud... in the last two games he had to appear, and he did it [well].”

With Saturday's result, Orlando are just two points behind D.C. United for the Eastern Conference's ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. And with Leagues Cup 2026 taking place next month and a US Open Cup semifinal date at the Columbus Crew in September, there is plenty of silverware to play for.

“We have everybody in the team focused on winning every single game,” said Griezmann. “I know that every single player, when they're selected to go out on the field, every single one of us is going to give 100%, and that's the most important thing.