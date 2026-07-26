Felipe Mora enjoys perfect Portland Timbers send-off

In his final game for the club, Portland Timbers striker Felipe Mora rode off into the sunset.

"When you look at the outcome tonight, and you see on your phone that he's got two goals, we've won 2-1, and it's his last game, sometimes things are already written in the football gods. I think it's just a magnificent moment for him... He deserved that."

"He was excellent tonight and sometimes stories are already written," said Timbers interim head coach Jack Cassidy postgame.

The 32-year-old Chilean international delivered a heartwarming second-half brace to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Salt Lake in his final Timbers appearance ahead of a reported move to LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis.

Magical Mora

After delivering the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius on Wednesday, Mora continued his memorable final week in Portland by heading home a pair of corner kicks to flip the script in the second half against RSL and secure three points.

"Today's goals, they were special. They were my last goals for the club," said Mora. "I really hope you all can remember me for being a great person who gave everything for this club, and I wish nothing but the best for this club looking forward."

Befittingly, Mora received his curtain call in the 72nd minute, sparking chants of his name from the Portland faithful at Providence Park.

"I did know there was a lot of love, but today was honestly a dream," said Mora. "How the fans said goodbye to me was absolutely incredible. When a player arrives to a club, they want to do great things, and it's amazing that they've let me know exactly what I did for them.