Felipe Mora enjoys perfect Portland Timbers send-off

In his final game for the club, Portland Timbers striker Felipe Mora rode off into the sunset.
The 32-year-old Chilean international delivered a heartwarming second-half brace to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Salt Lake in his final Timbers appearance ahead of a reported move to LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis.
"He was excellent tonight and sometimes stories are already written," said Timbers interim head coach Jack Cassidy postgame.
"When you look at the outcome tonight, and you see on your phone that he's got two goals, we've won 2-1, and it's his last game, sometimes things are already written in the football gods. I think it's just a magnificent moment for him... He deserved that."
Magical Mora
After delivering the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius on Wednesday, Mora continued his memorable final week in Portland by heading home a pair of corner kicks to flip the script in the second half against RSL and secure three points.
"Today's goals, they were special. They were my last goals for the club," said Mora. "I really hope you all can remember me for being a great person who gave everything for this club, and I wish nothing but the best for this club looking forward."
Befittingly, Mora received his curtain call in the 72nd minute, sparking chants of his name from the Portland faithful at Providence Park.
"I did know there was a lot of love, but today was honestly a dream," said Mora. "How the fans said goodbye to me was absolutely incredible. When a player arrives to a club, they want to do great things, and it's amazing that they've let me know exactly what I did for them.
"I also appreciate the love that they've shown my family, and my family has been with me every step of the way."
Timbers legend
Top 10 in Timbers all-time appearances (172) and top three in goals scored for the club (54), Mora is departing Portland as a club legend.
"From the very first moment, I felt the love here and the importance. Not just me, but my family as well, as they were with me at all times," said Mora.
"It's not easy being at a club for so long. When I got here, I didn't expect to score as many goals. I'm glad that I did and I'm leaving with my head held high."
Perhaps Mora's most famous Timbers goal came at MLS Cup 2021 presented by Audi - a last-minute equalizer to send the championship game against New York City FC into extra time. But Saturday's brace, along with Mora's long-term impact over seven seasons at the club, won't quickly be forgotten by the Portland fans.
Still, at least for now, it's a farewell in the most fitting manner.
"It's a beautiful family that we've created with an incredible fan base. When we're at home, especially, there's no place like playing here with the support that we have," said Mora.
"I hope to be back in the future - my daughter was born here - so maybe one day we'll meet again."