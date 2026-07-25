New England Revolution acquire Jack Harrison from Leeds United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have acquired winger Jack Harrison from English Premier League side Leeds United, the club announced Saturday.

The 29-year-old Englishman is under contract through the 2029-30 MLS season. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot.

Harrison began his professional career in MLS, spending 2016-17 with New York City FC after going No. 1 overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft. His emergence prompted a transfer to EPL giants Manchester City.

“Jack Harrison fills an important need for the Revolution as we aim to bolster our attack,” said general manager and chief soccer officer Chris Tierney. “Since breaking through in MLS, Jack has flourished on the game’s biggest stages in the English Premier League and Serie A, where he was an integral part of his Leeds, Everton, and Fiorentina squads.

"With Jack joining the Revolution, we are confident his creativity and game intelligence will help him make an immediate impact.”

Harrison has spent roughly the past decade in Europe, tallying 40 goals and 40 assists in 318 matches (all competitions) across numerous clubs.

He played the second half of last season on loan at Italian Serie A side Fiorentina, following spells in England with Leeds, Everton and Middlesbrough. In 2019-20, he helped Leeds win the EFL Championship and earn automatic promotion.

“As I considered my options, the decision to return to MLS and join the Revolution was the one that was most aligned with me. It ticked a lot of boxes that I was looking for,” said Harrison.

“I’m absolutely happy to come back to MLS and be back in Massachusetts to a city that is full of champions in all other sports, and I’m hoping we can bring a title here to the city of champions.”

Harrison has New England roots, attending prep school at the Berkshire School before playing college soccer at Wake Forest.

Now, Harrison joins Carles Gil, Luca Langoni and Dor Turgeman as key parts of the Revolution's attack under first-year head coach Marko Mitrović. Ecuadorian striker Leo Campana has been injured for much of the season.

As Harrison signs, New England are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 26 points. The MLS season recently restarted following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.