MLS vs. LIGA MX: How to watch, stream 2026 MLS All-Star Game

The MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalry resumes Wednesday night in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime at Charlotte FC 's Bank of America Stadium.

The All-Star Game comes shortly before Leagues Cup , the annual tournament featuring 36 teams from MLS and LIGA MX.

MLS holds a 3-1 advantage over LIGA MX in the All-Star Game, including a 3-1 win last summer in Austin.

That list includes FC Dallas striker Petar Musa (Croatia), who leads the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 13 goals.

Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith takes charge of the 2026 MLS All-Star Team , which boasts 11 players who featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The LIGA MX All-Star Roster features six players who represented Mexico at the 2026 World Cup: Toluca defender Jesús Gallardo, Chivas forward Armando González, Chivas midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira, Club Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora and Club America defender Israel Reyes.

Gutiérrez is a Chicago Fire FC homegrown product and is joined by two other All-Stars with MLS connections: Richy Ledezma came up through the Real Salt Lake system, and Brian Rodriguez competed for LAFC.

Fresh off winning the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, Toluca have five representatives – as well as Antonio Mohamed serving as head coach. Chivas have a team-high six selections.