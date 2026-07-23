Griezmann's sensational debut, LAFC's next gear & more from Matchday 17

After a dash of action in the final days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup last week, MLS returned in earnest on Wednesday with 15 matches involving all 30 clubs from coast to coast.

With so much happening, nights like these can feel like drinking from a firehose, so let us give you some guidance to help make sense of a frantic Matchday 17.

Midweek madness is back, and it delivered. 🙌 Catch the action with @Ticketmaster , the Home for Soccer Fans: https://t.co/wpUIa3cIUH pic.twitter.com/whKdbQTSkQ

Lions catch Grizi vibes

Can one high-profile acquisition really fix an entire team?

That’s the thought exercise unfolding at Orlando City, who traveled across the continent to deliver an impressive 4-0 walloping of the San Jose Earthquakes on the MLS debut of French legend Antoine Griezmann.

With ‘Grizi’ scoring and creating a game-high five chances, and Eduard Atuesta notching a hat trick of assists, the Lions looked a completely different side from the flawed unit whose leakiness in the season’s first half set them on course to smash league records for most goals conceded.

It was rough justice for Timo Werner and the Quakes, considering the teams’ expected-goals numbers were nearly identical, the opportunistic visitors buoyed by seven sharp saves from Canada international Max Crépeau.

“Antoine has been such a success for the club, on and off the field, already,” said Crépeau of Griezmann. “In the locker room, such a beautiful soul, such a good person that wants to work – you've seen him running up and down the whole 90, gives us a lot of freedom on and off the ball, and the discipline – you can see what he brings onto the field when we combine with one another close to him.