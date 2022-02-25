Get ready! Top 10 most exciting MLS players to watch in 2022

The 2022 MLS season kicks off this weekend, and with so much talent around the league, I’ve narrowed it down to these 10 players I’m most excited to watch.

The $16 million man! The 20-year-old Argentine starlet was brought in to create. The former Velez Sarsfield midfielder was coveted for his skill, first touch and inventive dribbling in the final third. I love that he is strong on the dribble and can embrace contact from opposing players.

What should excite Atlanta United fans is that when Almada gets on the ball, it's with speed and purpose. He drives at opposing backlines in a manner that is reminiscent of former Atlanta attacking legend Miguel Almiron. He shows no delay in getting into the final third and with that incisiveness, it'll be tough for defenses to recover and get set. He is unselfish by nature but can be the solution if needed.

The 18-year-old American is the latest version of an MLS wonderkid. He played in 33 matches last season, only starting in 14, and still managed to bag five goals and six assists.

San Jose invites teams into their half when they’re in possession and building out of the back, which leaves space behind for Cowell to exploit. I’m looking for him to improve playing in tight spaces and to show more accuracy connecting passes. He’s beginning to blossom with the experience he’s gained from just over 2,100 professional minutes and a US men’s national team call-up.

Cowell is explosive off the ball and has started to show more efficiency with his finishes. The rising star plays with no fear, constantly putting pressure on backlines with his runs in behind. The homegrown player is aggressive on the dribble and is a lethal threat on the counter-attack.

The hype is real! Costa , formerly of Juventus and Bayern Munich, has put many defenders on skates when they’ve tried to defend him throughout his career. And now, the 31-year-old Brazilian is coming to MLS to prove he still has the quality that many European super clubs drooled over.

The flanks will be the area to focus on when watching the unpredictable Costa, and with his confidence on the ball, it should make for great entertainment.

The left-footed winger can be ruthless off the dribble, chopping defenders inside out and finishing with poise. LA have brought in Costa to create more space in the final third for their top goalscorer, Chicharito , as he floats out to wide areas to isolate defenders, with Kevin Cabral rounding out the DP trio.

The NYCFC attacker came into the league last year with big expectations after the large fee ($8 million guaranteed) they paid to secure his services from Vasco da Gama. The 19-year-old Brazilian took some time to find his form but when he did, he helped the Cityzens in their quest for MLS Cup 2021.

I like his strength on the ball. He doesn’t shy away from contact and puts himself in good positions in the attacking third. Magno showed his prowess in front of goal and his ability to change the game with his movement and runs when coming off the bench during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, after only starting five regular-season matches. Toward the end of last campaign, I could see chemistry developing for Magno and his fellow attackers as they created dangerous chances, putting defenders on their heels.