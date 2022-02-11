Top 12 most expensive incoming transfers in MLS history

On Wednesday, Atlanta United – for the third time in their brief history – set a new league record for an MLS incoming transfer fee with their $16 million acquisition of Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield .

Nonetheless, here are the current top 12 most expensive signings in league history in terms of transfer fees, based on MLSsoccer.com's own reporting and trustworthy reports of others.

He has 52 goals in 109 appearances with El Tri, though hasn't been involved at all over Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying under Tata Martino.

Chicharito had a big season in 2021 after a disappointing debut season in MLS. Last year he tallied 17 goals and three assists in 21 regular-season appearances, nearly leading the Galaxy to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Mexico's all-time leading scorer always seemed linked with an MLS move over the last few years as he changed clubs after initially heading to Europe with Manchester United in 2010. It finally came to fruition ahead of the 2020 season with the LA Galaxy.

Pulido had a strong track record at Chivas, Tigres UANL and Greek club Olympiakos before joining SKC. In MLS, Pulido has been stellar when available. Unfortunately, though, he has battled injuries seemingly his entire time with SKC and is set to miss the 2022 campaign after undergoing knee surgery. He has 14 goals and eight assists in 33 regular-season appearances.

It may not rank among the absolute top fees in league history, but SKC have seldom shelled out major transfer fees prior to Pulido. It was a huge splash for one of the league's most successful clubs over the last decade.

The same winter Mexican legend Chicharito came to MLS, former Liga MX Golden Boot and current El Tri international Alan Pulido arrived for an SKC -record fee of $9.5 million.

Altidore will soon reportedly join the New England Revolution as a free agent after reaching a contract buyout with Toronto.

Back in MLS, Altidore was in part responsible for Toronto's best-ever period, including the treble-winning 2017 season in which they won the Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship and MLS Cup. He has 62 goals and 20 assists in 139 regular-season appearances with TFC.

Altidore bounced around in Europe a bit after breaking through with the New York Red Bulls and heading to Villarreal. He made moves to Hull City, Bursapor and AZ Alkmaar prior to Sunderland.

There technically wasn't a fee involved when US men's national team forward Jozy Altidore was acquired in a straight-swap for Jermain Defore. But given Toronto had just signed Defoe for $10 million a year earlier, I think that's a fair valuation to put him here. Altidore was acquired by Sunderland 18 months prior for $11 million, too.

From: Sunderland to Toronto FC Year: Winter 2015 Transfer fee: Swap for Jermain Defoe (who was signed for $10 million a year earlier)

Defoe, who is now 39, is still playing (!), currently back with Sunderland in England's League One.

Defoe made just 19 MLS appearances, scoring 11 goals, and quickly returned to England the following season. Defoe has had a hugely successful career, making 57 appearances for the English national team. He has 163 goals in 496 Premier League appearances, too.

Unlike Altidore, Michael Bradley and Alejandro Pozuelo, Jermain Defoe's time in MLS wasn't particularly gainful (at least long-term) after a $10 million move from Tottenham.

Bradley made 151 appearances with the USMNT, one of the most decorated players in program history.

With Toronto, Bradley has been the heartbeat of the club's success and remains their captain. He has made 207 regular-season appearances with Toronto, starting the majority of their games every season since he arrived in 2014 to help change the culture and transition to an era of winning, including the 2017 treble.

Bradley had been with Serie A club AS Roma, where he made 46 appearances. He had successful stints with Chievo Verona, SC Heerenveen and Borussia Monchengladbach, as well as a brief loan to Aston Villa.

Joining alongside Defoe, Michael Bradley helped usher in a new era for Toronto, two huge moves to signal their intent for the following years after struggling mightily during their first few in MLS after expansion.

The Spanish attacking midfielder is looking for a bounceback 2022 after an injury-riddled 2021.

Toronto identified and acquired Pozeulo during his time in Belgium, where he was one of the Jupiler Pro League's best players. He had 25 goals and 60 assists in 177 matches with Genk and also played for Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano and Swansea City.

Pozuelo immediately became one of the league's most talented players and delivered a 12-goal, 12-assist campaign before following it up with nine goals and 10 assists during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was named Landon Donovan MLS MVP that year.

After a long saga with KRC Genk, Alejandro Pozuelo was worth every penny for Toronto during his debut season in 2019.

Araujo is at the beginning of his prime at 25 years old. He made 136 appearances for Lille, including 28 in their title-winning season. He broke through at the Sao Paulo academy before joining Lille in 2017.

The deal was for $10 million initially plus another $2 million in incentives, which have been described to me as attainable. So I feel comfortable putting him above Pozuelo here. Plus, during Araujo's first few months in the league, the Brazilian winger flashed incredible moments of quality, even if the consistency wasn't quite there yet.

The Mexico international returned to Monterrey on loan this offseason, with his value not nearly what it was when Miami acquired him.

It didn't quite work out. Miami fell below expectations, had a front office and coaching change after a year, and faced sanctions for an improper designation in the Blaise Matuidi signing. Pizarro didn't quite reach his ceiling, with seven goals and 12 assists in 46 regular-season appearances for Miami over two seasons.

Rodolfo Pizarro has been transferred a few times in his career, each one a lucrative deal. He's reportedly been the subject of more than $40 million across three different deals, one of which was to Inter Miami ahead of their expansion season for $12 million.

The 22-year-old center forward still has big potential and is working to make the most of it in Cincinnati. Brenner had eight goals and two assists in 33 MLS starts last season as FCC finished bottom of the league again in 2021. A new front office and coaching staff will look to give his development another boost.

Brenner had 11 goals and four assists in 2020 for Sao Paulo, his breakout year before Cincy spent $13 million to acquire him. He was linked with various big clubs in Europe over the years as he broke into Sao Paulo's first team, but no move ever materialized.

A big swing by FC Cincinnati in 2021, Brenner was a constant with Brazil's youth national teams and was viewed as a wonderkid in Brazil for years (just ask any fans of the popular Football Manager game).

From: Independiente to Atlanta United

Year: Winter 2018

Transfer fee: $15 million

Already featuring Josef Martinez and Miguel Almiron, Atlanta took another swing for the fences with Ezequiel Barco, contributing to the league's most lavish attack.

Barco broke through with Independiente and was a key part of their Copa Sudamericana-winning team in 2017. He had eight goals and seven assists in 53 appearances with his boyhood club and was a key fixture in Argentine youth national teams before coming to Atlanta for big money.

The attacker was part of Atlanta United's MLS Cup championship team in 2018, though wasn't a key piece (17 playoff minutes across five substitute appearances). He recorded 17 goals and 17 assists in 81 regular-season games for Atlanta across four seasons as he battled consistency and injuries, plus had international duty.