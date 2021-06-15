Five MLS teams to watch in the transfer market this summer

There are fewer Designated Player spots available around the league than originally forecasted, as those around MLS figured the summer would provide further opportunity as clubs across the globe continue to feel the financial effects of the global pandemic. But, hey, there are always surprises every transfer window, aren't there?

MLS clubs will reach the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window on July 7 with around 11 games played, give or take depending bye weeks and such. That's a third of the season. Some teams did nearly all of their squad building in the winter, others waited a bit and some still have work to do. The season is still young, a ton of points will still be up for grabs. A truism in global soccer: The summer transfer window is a place for hope and optimism.

Daryl Dike . Gianluca Busio . Diego Rossi . Justin Che . The list goes on, and others who we're not thinking about yet will have interest and offers and such come to light this summer. But, again, there'll be plenty of words written on them. This primer focuses a bit more on the incomings than outgoings.

You know the big outgoings to watch this summer, and it's a certainty that I'll write plenty of words about them in the very near future. Too many words, some may argue.

Portland have long been hoping for another center back, while there's still a need for another depth piece at left back following Ismaila Jome 's season-ending injury. The search for a center back continues in earnest, while a source said a young attacker is in the plans as well. Don't believe me? Fine, take owner Merritt Paulson's tease instead.

The summer, though, could provide further change. Even with Blanco and Niezgoda nearing their season debuts at some point in the next month or so, further reinforcements may be on the way.

Portland weathered an injury storm of near-Biblical proportions to limp into the league's break for international play, hovering on the right side of the Western Conference playoff line. They were down two DPs ( Sebastian Blanco and Jaroslaw Niezgoda ); experienced injuries to three (!) goalkeepers; and endured knocks to the previously irreplaceable Diego Chara as well as Larrys Mabiala , Eryk Williamson , Jeremy Ebobisse and others at various points. It'll be nice for Gio Savarese's squad to simply get somewhere near full-strength.

3) optimistic about an intl trip Gavin/Ned are on now. We have young DP slots open and plan on using them 🤞 So see you guys at home on the 19th (big announcement about stadium plans coming this week...) Lastly i want to acknowledge/thank @KeeperKetterer who has helped greatly

There could be outgoings, as well. Ebobisse and Williamson have plenty of suitors in Europe, as previously reported by MLSsoccer.com. Portland turned down offers for both players from various clubs this winter, ones that fell short of their valuations for the rising Americans. It should not surprise anyone if more offers arrive.

Truth be told, the bulk of Nashville's work will likely be done before the transfer window opens. It all revolves around big-money forwards.

The loan agreement for Jhonder Cadiz, a DP center forward, is technically set to expire at the end of the month. Nashville could trigger a previously agreed purchase option or extend the loan agreement to ensure he stays in MLS through at least the end of the season. He is currently on international duty with Venezuela at the Copa America.

Irrespective of their decision on Cadiz, as MLSsoccer.com reported last week, the club are intent on signing another DP attacker. They have a handful of key targets, reported in Mexico to be CF Monterrey forward Ake Loba as well as Michael Estrada of Toluca. The team's interest in Loba precedes their existence in MLS, tracking the player back in Peru and during a loan stint in Mexico before he signed for the Liga MX giants for a reported $9 million ahead of the 2020 season. Estrada is currently at the Copa America with Ecuador, where he is an important player.

The Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7. Nashville could very well have a club-record signing ready to debut on July 8 against Atlanta United, if things go smoothly.