Luis Binks departs for Bologna after termination of CF Montréal loan 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan terminated

Center back Luis Binks’ loan from Bologna FC 1909 to CF Montréal will be terminated effective July 1, it was announced Friday.

Binks is already in Italy and will join the Serie A side on July 1 when their transfer window opens. CF Montréal and Bologna have long worked together as a player conduit, a nod to Joey Saputo’s executive roles at both clubs.

Binks originally joined CF Montréal ahead of the 2020 MLS season, then on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur FC. The 19-year-old Englishman appeared in 21 games (20 starts) last year as CF Montréal made the Play-In Round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. While he had a key role under former head coach Thierry Henry, he’s yet to feature under new manager Wilfried Nancy due to an injury.