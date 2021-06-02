5 big transfer decisions coming for MLS clubs this month

Here are a handful of big decisions that could happen during June, namely on-loan decisions/negotiations both incoming and outgoing.

The Primary Transfer Window closed on Tuesday and the Secondary Transfer Window soon opens in five weeks, yet there's still plenty of big transfer-related news to keep an eye on in the interim.

Barnsley officially declined to pick up Dike's purchase option, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be right back in Orlando.

"Further updates on the 20-year-old forward will be made as they become available," is how the club statement read. That does not inspire a ton of confidence that he will, indeed, definitely be returning.

Dike is currently on international duty while Orlando have a break in action at the beginning of June, next playing on June 19. A lot can happen in just under three weeks, particularly with European clubs focused solely on transfer dealings with the big five leagues all wrapped up.

Interest continues to swirl around the 20-year-old US international, with seemingly every mid-table and below Premier League club said to be monitoring the forward. Julia Poe of the Orlando Sun Sentinel reports that Orlando have slapped a $20 million price tag on their prized asset, which would make him among the most expensive outgoing transfer in MLS history if any club were to pay up.

The forward was hugely impressive with Barnsley, scoring nine goals in 19 league appearances (1,289 minutes), helping lift the team from mid-table to the promotion playoffs. It's likely that only the relatively high price of Dike's purchase option led to Barnsley not exercising it.

Expected starter in Dike's absence, Alexandre Pato, picked up an injury in his MLS debut in Week 1 and has yet to return, though should be back soon.