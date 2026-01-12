Red Bull New York sign defender Robert Voloder

“He’s been in competitive environments at a high level, and we believe he has a lot to offer our club as we continue to build towards this season.”

“Robert is a young player who brings an impressive amount of experience from both Europe and MLS,” said head of sport Julian de Guzman.

Voloder last featured for Sporting Kansas City , where he tallied 1g/1a in 78 appearances across all competitions during his four seasons with the club.

The 24-year-old former German youth international is under contract through December 2028, with an option through June 2029.

Prior to Kansas City, Voloder came up through the FC Köln academy system, featuring for several of their youth teams. He also played for NK Maribor in the Slovenian first division.

“Robert is a strong, dependable defender, and he has the ability to play the ball out of the back, which will be valuable to us,” said head coach Michael Bradley.

“We are excited about what he adds to our group and looking forward to getting to work with him.”