San Diego FC extend head coach Mikey Varas

"Beyond the results, Mikey has helped build a strong culture and identity that reflects San Diego FC’s values, and we’re excited to continue this journey with him leading the team.”

“From day one, Mikey set the standard for who we want to be as a club,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps. “His leadership, tactical clarity & alignment, and commitment to player development were instrumental in delivering a historic inaugural season.

San Diego also set new MLS expansion records for points (63) and most wins (19) in a debut season.

Varas led SDFC to extraordinary heights during the club's inaugural season, guiding the Chrome and Azul to a first-place finish in the Western Conference, securing qualification for the Concacaf Champions Cup and reaching the Western Conference Final.

Varas' first season at the helm of SDFC was also his first head coaching role at the club level. Prior to his time in Southern California, he served as interim head coach of the USMNT and led the US U-20 men's national team.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have started developing together in our first season and grateful to the Club for the trust and belief they’ve shown in me,” said Varas. “San Diego FC represents something special – from our players and staff to our ownership and supporters.

"This extension is about continuing to raise standards, compete at the highest level, and build something sustainable that our city and region can be proud of. I will continue to give everything I have for the players, the staff, the fans, and this city.”