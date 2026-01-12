FC Cincinnati sign forward Tom Barlow

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have signed forward Tom Barlow in free agency, the club announced Monday.
Barlow's contract runs through December 2027, with an option through the remainder of the 2027-28.
He joins Cincinnati after spending the last two seasons with Chicago Fire FC, appearing in 50 MLS matches and scoring five goals.
“Tom is a forward with a wealth of experience in our league, and his skillset is an excellent addition to our attack,” said general manager Chris Albright.
“He’s a player of high character and a great teammate, and we’d like to welcome him and his family to Cincinnati.”
The 30-year-old started his career with Red Bull New York, where he spent six seasons after being selected 39th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.
With RBNY, Barlow made 140 appearances across all competitions, contributing 18 goals, including three in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Cincy begin their 2026 MLS campaign on Feb. 21 against Atlanta United (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX). They'll also compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
