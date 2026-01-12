FC Cincinnati sign forward Tom Barlow

FC Cincinnati have signed forward Tom Barlow in free agency, the club announced Monday.

Barlow's contract runs through December 2027, with an option through the remainder of the 2027-28.

He joins Cincinnati after spending the last two seasons with Chicago Fire FC, appearing in 50 MLS matches and scoring five goals.

“Tom is a forward with a wealth of experience in our league, and his skillset is an excellent addition to our attack,” said general manager Chris Albright.