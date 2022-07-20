Eryk Williamson to World Cup with USMNT? Lagerwey to Chicago Fire? Midweek mailbag Q&A

First off: no relation.

Second: Kieran’s a Toronto fan and is on a fishing expedition here. Let’s give him what he wants.

Right now Toronto FC are one of three dire straits clubs, along with D.C. United and Sporting Kansas City. I think there’s an argument for a few others to be in that tier (Chicago, who have remarkably won four of their past seven; San Jose, who’ve got a winning record since Alex Covelo took over; and Houston, who’ve mostly just scuffled along since mid-April), but to my eye, there’s a pretty solid difference between those three and the three bottom-dwellers.

Of those three bottom-dwellers, I think it’s pretty clearly Toronto who have the best chance to put something together and turn around what’s been a nightmare season, and that’s pretty clearly because of the tranche of talent they’re about to be able to throw out into their front six. Lorenzo Insigne got the bigger contract and headlines, and has had the better career, but I’d argue it’s the 28-year-old Federico Bernardeschi who’s the bigger signing given his age and pedigree.

Bernardeschi is smack in the middle of his prime rather than at the tail end of it. He’s had a disappointing few years, but was nonetheless a key part of last year’s European champions (started one game, appeared in four and buried his PK against lol England in the final) and has averaged about 2,000 minutes per season across all competitions for Juventus over the past half-decade. Thus he seems to be a pretty snug fit in the same category as guys like Sebastian Giovinco and Carlos Vela, two outliers who absolutely dominated MLS for a couple of years upon their arrival.

Even with the arrival of Mark-Anthony Kaye, who’s been a Best XI-caliber CM under Bob Bradley at LAFC, I have questions about ball-winning and range in central midfield, and I have questions about the willingness/ability of that front three – Insigne, Jesus Jimenez and Bernardeschi, left-to-right – to run and press in the way Bradley will want. Plus, obviously, Toronto’s defense remains a disaster.