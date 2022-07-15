Atlanta United president Darren Eales to depart for Newcastle United

Atlanta United president Darren Eales will soon leave the Major League Soccer club to become the CEO of English Premier League side Newcastle United, the Five Stripes announced Friday.

He’ll remain with Atlanta United through Aug. 8 and join Newcastle United on Aug. 22.

Eales has led the Five Stripes since they joined MLS as an expansion club in 2017, helping steer a club that routinely ranks among the highest attendance-wise across the league. They won MLS Cup in 2018 and also captured US Open Cup and Campeones Cup titles in 2019.

“Darren Eales is one of the best hires I’ve made in my career and the strength and success of Atlanta United to date is a credit to him not only as a leader, but as a passionate footballer,” owner Arthur M. Blank said in a release. “I’m thrilled for Darren to have this new opportunity to lead Newcastle and I see it as a very positive reflection of Atlanta United and what our club has achieved in such a short time.