El Salvador vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League game

The June window is almost over for the US men’s national team , and now a fourth and final test arrives via Tuesday’s Concacaf Nations League match at El Salvador.

The Group D encounter features two teams who were part of Concacaf’s Octagonal qualification process, with the Yanks reaching the Qatar 2022 World Cup (third place, automatic qualifier) and La Selecta missing out (seventh place).

The Yanks’ World Cup prep is at the halfway point as its home portion concludes, with this El Salvador clash marking the first of three road games before Group B matches against England, Iran and Wales arrive in November. They’ll also have two Europe-based friendlies in the September window, likely against fellow World Cup participants from Asia.

The USMNT, defending Nations League champions, are coming off a 5-0 thumping of Grenada on Friday night. That match was highlighted by a four-goal outburst from FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira, the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader, who became the fifth player in program history to post that single-game goal total (first since Landon Donovan in 2003).

El Salvador will present a step up in competition, with the USMNT owning a 1W-0L-1D record against them in World Cup qualifying. They opened the Octagonal with a 0-0 road draw in September 2021 before Antonee Robinson’s second-half goal sealed a 1-0 home win to start the January/February 2022 window.

This match isn’t quite at a World Cup level, like when the USMNT beat Morocco by a 3-0 scoreline June 1 and held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw June 5. But all tune-ups are crucial with limited time together before arriving on the world’s biggest stage.