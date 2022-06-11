El Salvador vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League game

The June window is almost over for the US men’s national team, and now a fourth and final test arrives via Tuesday’s Concacaf Nations League match at El Salvador.
The Group D encounter features two teams who were part of Concacaf’s Octagonal qualification process, with the Yanks reaching the Qatar 2022 World Cup (third place, automatic qualifier) and La Selecta missing out (seventh place).
Here’s what awaits head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team down in Central America.
How to watch and stream
- FS1, Univision, TUDN
When
- Tuesday, June 14 | 10 pm ET
Where
- Estadio Cuscatlán | San Salvador, El Salvador
The Yanks’ World Cup prep is at the halfway point as its home portion concludes, with this El Salvador clash marking the first of three road games before Group B matches against England, Iran and Wales arrive in November. They’ll also have two Europe-based friendlies in the September window, likely against fellow World Cup participants from Asia.
The USMNT, defending Nations League champions, are coming off a 5-0 thumping of Grenada on Friday night. That match was highlighted by a four-goal outburst from FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira, the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader, who became the fifth player in program history to post that single-game goal total (first since Landon Donovan in 2003).
El Salvador will present a step up in competition, with the USMNT owning a 1W-0L-1D record against them in World Cup qualifying. They opened the Octagonal with a 0-0 road draw in September 2021 before Antonee Robinson’s second-half goal sealed a 1-0 home win to start the January/February 2022 window.
This match isn’t quite at a World Cup level, like when the USMNT beat Morocco by a 3-0 scoreline June 1 and held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw June 5. But all tune-ups are crucial with limited time together before arriving on the world’s biggest stage.
Personnel-wise, we know striker Haji Wright will start as the search for a go-to No. 9 continues. He’s coming off a stellar season in Turkey’s Süper Lig with Antalyaspor, encapsulating how players are looking to impress and earn a roster spot.
El Salvador are no plucky upstart, proving a tough side under manager Hugo Pérez that made the 2021 Gold Cup quarterfinals and earned some strong results during World Cup qualifying (draws vs. Jamaica and US).
Their Nations League campaign is off to a mixed start, earning a 3-1 home win over Grenada back on June 4 before settling for a 2-2 draw at the Spice Boyz three days later.
For MLS connections in those games, Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Darwin Ceren came off the bench in both, becoming the program's all-time caps leader (87). LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero started the second match, his first full 90-minute runout at the senior international level.
La Selecta are ranked No. 74 in the FIFA Men's World Rankings, hovering around there for roughly a half-decade.