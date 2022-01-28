Recap: United States 1, El Salvador 0

The US men's national team picked up three vital points in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying on Thursday night, beating El Salvador 1-0 at Lower.com Field behind a second-half game-winner from Antonee Robinson.

With the result, the USMNT reach 18 points from nine matches in the Octagonal table as the region's top three teams chase automatic berths to Qatar 2022. Head coach Gregg Berhalter's group still has two more matches remaining in the winter window, at Canada on Jan. 30 and home against Honduras on Feb. 2.

The US had two notable opportunities to open the scoring during the first half, their first coming in the 16th minute through Jesus Ferreira. The FC Dallas forward found space in the box and uncorked a shot from close range, but his left-footed attempt sailed just over the crossbar.

Ferreira then narrowly missed another opener on 19 minutes after reaching a flicked-on header from Timothy Weah at the far post, only to see his attempted volley miss high again.

The scoreless deadlock held through the halftime break, but Robinson found the USMNT's breakthrough in the 52nd minute. The Fulham left back finished off a wild scramble in the box with a close-range laser that snuck under El Salvador goalkeeper Mario González, sending the Columbus crowd into a frenzy.

The US continued to apply pressure, with Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie each narrowly missing a second tally. Musah's goal-bound shot was denied by a spectacular diving save from González, while McKennie had a clean header that he powered just high.