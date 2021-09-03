Recap: El Salvador 0, USA 0

The US men's national team kicked off its Octagonal campaign in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying splitting the points in a 0-0 draw against El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlán on Thursday evening.
In front of a raucous home crowd in San Salvador that provided an electric atmosphere throughout the night, neither side could quite find a go-ahead goal that would have delivered all three points, with the Yanks instead settling for a road point ahead of their next match against Canada on Sunday.
The US had perhaps the best look of the first half for either side inside 10 minutes when Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson got free in front of goal and rose up meet a pinpoint free kick from Gio Reyna, only to see the header go just high.
El Salvador had a pair of good chances of their own, first in the 16th minute with a Ronald Rodriguez header off a corner kick but it went just inches high. Alex Roldan also had a good look for El Salvador in the 33rd minute, but the Seattle Sounders defender put a cheeky chipped attempt from inside the area just high of US goalkeeper Matt Turner at the far post.
There were more half-chances in the second half for both teams, but none that resulted in the opener. The US had arguably their last best chance in the 76th minute off a lofted cross from Weston McKennie from the right side that found substitute Kellyn Acosta at the far post. The Colorado Rapids midfielder got his header on target, but saw it denied by a sprawling save from El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez.
McKennie also had a chance of his own just a few minutes before that, but the Juventus midfielder couldn't quite put his header off a cross from Reyna on target, with neither side ultimately finding the breakthrough.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Concacaf World Cup Qualifying games on the road can often be like pulling teeth, as this young US group found out in this contest, which saw both teams struggle to get much traction going in the attack throughout the night. In the end, the away point isn’t a bad result for the US, but it does ramp up the pressure a bit for the Yanks heading into the Canada match, where they'll certainly need to be more dangerous going forward than they were in this one.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The match marked a great moment for the Seattle Sounders sibling duo of Cristian and Alex Roldan, who faced off on the same field at the international level for the first time when Cristian entered the match as a substitute in the second half. The two went toe-to-toe on a couple of different occasions, capping off a whirlwind stretch for the pair that saw them both also feature in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Aug. 25.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gio Reyna was central to much of the danger that the US did manage to generate during the contest, and he just missed getting an assist on McKennie’s second-half header.
Next Up
- SLV: Sunday, September 5 vs. Honduras | 7 pm ET (Paramount+)
- USA: Sunday, September 5 vs. Canada | 8 pm ET (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)