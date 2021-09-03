Recap: El Salvador 0, USA 0

The US men's national team kicked off its Octagonal campaign in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying splitting the points in a 0-0 draw against El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlán on Thursday evening.

In front of a raucous home crowd in San Salvador that provided an electric atmosphere throughout the night, neither side could quite find a go-ahead goal that would have delivered all three points, with the Yanks instead settling for a road point ahead of their next match against Canada on Sunday.

The US had perhaps the best look of the first half for either side inside 10 minutes when Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson got free in front of goal and rose up meet a pinpoint free kick from Gio Reyna, only to see the header go just high.

El Salvador had a pair of good chances of their own, first in the 16th minute with a Ronald Rodriguez header off a corner kick but it went just inches high. Alex Roldan also had a good look for El Salvador in the 33rd minute, but the Seattle Sounders defender put a cheeky chipped attempt from inside the area just high of US goalkeeper Matt Turner at the far post.

There were more half-chances in the second half for both teams, but none that resulted in the opener. The US had arguably their last best chance in the 76th minute off a lofted cross from Weston McKennie from the right side that found substitute Kellyn Acosta at the far post. The Colorado Rapids midfielder got his header on target, but saw it denied by a sprawling save from El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez.