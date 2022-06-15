USMNT Player Ratings: Musah, McKennie and Morris stand out in muddy El Salvador draw

By Ben Wright

It was a wild night for the United States in the Concacaf Nations League, drawing El Salvador in a match where both sides scored a goal and had a man sent off on Tuesday night in San Salvador.

Here are the player ratings for Gregg Berhalter's squad.

3.5
horvath.png
Ethan Horvath
Goalkeeper · USA

The Nottingham Forrest netminder was finally given a chance to start. Horvath only faced one shot on target and was caught out of position and flat-footed, watching the ball fly in at the near post from a tight angle.

6.0
Antonee-Robinsonpng
Jedi Robinson
Defender · USA

Typically energetic on both sides of the ball, the Fulham man popped up with a couple of emphatic clearances, but didn't have his usual impact in the final third.

6.0
RBNY_Aaron_Long_HEA
Aaron Long
Defender · USA

The New York Red Bulls defender wasn't tested consistently, but made a couple important interceptions to snuff out attacks before they became truly dangerous.

6.0
Cameron Carter-Vickers USMNT
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Defender · USA

The Celtic man had a good last-ditch clearance and showed some slight improvement in the air, but like Long, he wasn't tested frequently.

5.5
reggie-cannon
Reggie Cannon
Defender · USA

Could Cannon have done a better job closing down Alexander Larin on the goal? Perhaps, but it's hard to put too much of the blame on the Boavista defender's shoulders. He improved going forward as the game went on, but didn't have a significant impact.

5.0
Brenden-Aaronson
Brenden Aaronson
Midfielder · USA

The new Leeds signing was given the first half, and displayed his typical energy, but didn't stand out in a disjointed first half performance.

5.0
Tyler-Adams
Tyler Adams
Midfielder · USA

Tyler Adams had a quiet night by his standards. He's never afraid to put in a tackle, but too often he hesitated to play an entry ball into the box, opting for the safe option to maintain possession. As the match went on, he needed to be more aggressive.

7.5
Yunus-Musah
Yunus Musah
Midfielder · USA

Musah was the standout for the USMNT on the night. He was a menace on the ball, driving through the El Salvador defense on countless occasions. He forced Mario Gonzalez into a couple saves, put a well-struck free kick on target, and drew a red card with an exceptional run and give-and-go pass. A strong showing for the young Valencia midfielder.

6.5
Pulisic-headshot.jpg
Christian Pulisic
Forward · USA

Wearing the captain's armband for the 10th time, the Chelsea winger took a beating all night. He was fouled almost constantly but still managed to create several of the United States' best looks, and grew more dangerous as the match went on.

4.5
Haji Wright USMNT
Haji Wright
Forward · USA

The in-form Antalyaspor striker was isolated all night. He struggled to get on the ball, and couldn't hit the target on his best look of the match. In his defense, he didn't have much service to work with.

5.5
weah-0
Timothy Weah
Forward · USA

The Lille winger had a couple bright moments in his 62-minute shift, but he couldn't turn potential into production. Unfortunately for him, the match really opened up after he was taken off.

6.5
Gregg Berhalter
Manager

Berhalter's game plan was clearly hampered by the dilapidated pitch, and the first 60 minutes of the match were a real struggle. In the last 30 minutes, and especially once both sides went down to 10 men, his side were able to create more and more. It wasn't pretty, but it was a resilient point.

Substitutes

7.0
weston
Weston McKennie
Midfielder · USA

Brought on at halftime, the Juventus midfielder changed the match. He opened up El Salvador's defense with dynamic passing and his trademark late runs into the box were a constant threat.

6.0
DAL_Jesus_Ferreira_HEA
Jesús Ferreira
Forward · USA

Another halftime introduction, Ferreira's movement was crisp and he connected much more frequently with midfield, opening up space in and around the box for his teammates.

3.0
DAL_Paul_Arriola_HEA-1
Paul Arriola
Forward · USA

The FC Dallas attacker was on the field for just seven minutes. After coming on in the 62nd minute, he was shown a straight red card in the 69th. It was a harsh call, but a brutal outing for Arriola.

5.5
Luca de la Torre
Luca de la Torre
Midfielder · USA

The Heracles midfielder was brought in for the final 10 minutes and helped the US sustain pressure on El Salvador's goal. de la Torre set up the equalizer with an excellent ball into the box.

6.5
SEA_Jordan_Morris_HEA
Jordan Morris
Forward · USA

Jordan Morris was brought in to make an impact and he did just that. Shortly after it looked like he should have earned a penalty kick, the Seattle Sounders attacker scored the equalizer with an emphatic header at the back post. It was a short but crucial cameo for Morris.

Concacaf Nations League US Men's National Team

