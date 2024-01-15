Western Conference: What every team needs in the transfer market

I do suspect they’ll push this one across the line in the next several weeks, at which point they can focus on creating some depth behind Brian White .

Right now they’ve got veteran Damir Kreilach, who’s more of a false 9, and youngster Levonte Johnson, who’s more of a winger, on the No. 9 depth chart. But with Simon Becher being transferred to Danish side AC Horsens (a good bit of business for the ‘Caps), White’s really the only guy who plays the position in a way that pins and occupies the center backs. And if you’re Vancouver, you desperately want a No. 9 that pins and occupies the center backs because that opens up space for Ryan Gauld to run free and create chances.