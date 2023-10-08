Columbus' biggest handicap, Miami's Messi magic runs out & more from Week 37

The second-to-last matchday of the season is in the books. There are a few scattered matches next Saturday and the following Wednesday, but for a full slate, only Decision Day is left.

That makes this the final Sunday wrap-up column of the year. As always, I’ll be cranking through post-mortems for all 29 teams over the next two months (the first two are already out , with a few more set to come this week), and as always, there will be Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs previews (Tiers! We love tiers!) and analysis coming down the pike.

Man, Columbus just battered Atlanta in this one. They outshot the hosts 22-10, generated 2.15 xG to Atlanta’s 1.12, and had 29 touches in the Atlanta’s box while conceding just 11 in their own.

Related: they put numbers behind the ball, gave up possession and attempted to lock it down over the final 15 minutes of this one. Here’s the possession chart:

I do not share in that consensus. I think that particular tack is a losing one for this group because this group does not defend all that well in the box (I think that’s where they’re at their absolute weakest, actually), and while young Patrick Schulte has proved to be a good distributor and an above average shot-stopper, he still struggles mightily to command his area.

Stuff like this keeps happening to Columbus, and it’s generated some discussion over how they play. The consensus is that they are too wide open and always keep attacking, leaving themselves vulnerable when they’d be better served by putting numbers behind the ball to lock it down over the final 15 minutes. Close up shop and protect the lead.

Columbus aren’t built like that. Columbus are a team that has Kevin Molino defending on the wings 25 yards from goal, and has Aidan Morris (or maybe Julian Gressel ; there was clearly some confusion) marking Miles Robinson on a set piece.

See how heavily it skews toward Atlanta over the final 20 minutes of the game? Some teams – Nashville , for example – are perfectly fine with that kind of blueprint because they don’t commit dumb fouls around the area, they’re monsters in their own box, and are excellent at preventing you from turning possession into chances.

They have the talent to close it. This week’s results mean, however, that they will have to do so mostly on the road.

As for Atlanta, Gonzalo Pineda praised his team’s fight and spirit (he was right to), but this week served as something of a measuring stick, and the Five Stripes came up short both up in Chester midweek and at home on the weekend. There is very clearly a gap between themselves and the top four teams in the East.

I just think that they should be this team in the playoffs, because throwing caution to the wind in search of that second goal is less dangerous to this group than trying like hell to simply protect that first one. Lean into that identity as a front-foot, ball-dominant, possession team from whistle to whistle. Let Nashville be Nashville.

Even with the disappointing end, Columbus had a great week. Three points on the road at New England (where the Revs hadn’t lost this year) followed by a point in Atlanta on short rest is the kind of stuff that speaks well to their ability to make a deep postseason run. Nobody will want to play this team in the playoffs.

“Listen, I know that. This is not the first time that it happened for me. When we dominate the game like this and we were close, it happened several times that we were close to finish the game and we didn't do it. Yeah, this is painful, but again, we are going to learn from that the hard way, but this is the way it is.”

“This is football, but I'm not happy with that. This is something that we are missing, not because they don't want to do it; it’s because maybe we need to do certain things a little bit better to avoid losing a point like this,” head coach Wilfried Nancy said in the postgame.

As Columbus concede possession they no longer create chances of their own (they’re only OK on the break) and progressively give up bigger and bigger chances as they give up more and more of the ball to the hosts.

I think “precise” is a good word, because if one thing’s stood out about Miami’s sputtering form over the past month it’s been their inability to turn possession and final third entries into good looks from inside the box.

"We should have taken the lead in the first half, and from my point of view, talking specifically about fútbol, we had one of the best first halves we’ve played recently and were better. The second half was another story," Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said in the postgame presser. “Now we need to work on what lies ahead… we need to be precise and solid when analyzing how prepared we are heading into next season.”

The curtain finally rang down on Inter Miami ’s hopes for a miracle push into the playoffs. Even 35 minutes of a rusty-if-not-hobbled Lionel Messi couldn’t change the inevitable, as FC Cincinnat i got a measure of revenge for that US Open Cup semifinal miracle the Herons pulled off six weeks ago by going down to Fort Lauderdale and driving the final knife in.

That’s Miami attacking left to right, and that’s Miami who only generated three shots inside the 18 all night long. All three of those came in the first 25 minutes which, yeah, means they spent the final 65 knocking on the door to the box with no way in.

And this, conversely, is a big chunk of why Cincy are so damn good. They spent a long time in this game not looking like the Supporters’ Shield winners when they were on the ball, but they were good enough defensively to keep the zero for 45 minutes, came out of the halftime break renewed, and got a deserved late winner.

They got their measure of revenge against Miami. They got their 20th win. They now get two weeks off – a much-needed chance to rest some heavy legs and recharge a bit – and come back on Decision Day with a 70-point season in sight. That’s a summit only three other MLS teams have ever climbed.

That said, Pat Noonan’s focus now is on the playoffs, and this game gave him some film to show to his charges.

"You’re not going to win playoff games playing like that. I think the guys know it," Noonan said in the postgame presser. "If we’re gonna be honest about the assessment of the game, look past the result. How did we perform? In a lot of ways, I think we underperformed. While we’ve been able to figure out how to win in the regular season, the games just look different in the playoffs.

"And I think the guys will be – we’ll be sharper. A lot of it will have to do with how brave we are on the ball and being able to play the game. If that improves, I think we’ll be OK. Defensively, the way the guys defend the box, the way they defend in isolation, the way they put out fires, has been a strength of our group. You can only withstand so many of those moments when the other stuff isn’t strong so, that’s the part we need to improve on and we’ve got a decent amount of time now to assess the past week and talk through some things. I think the guys will be on the same page.”

That’s been the case all year. No reason to think it’ll be different two weeks from now and into the postseason.

"And I think the guys will be – we’ll be sharper. A lot of it will have to do with how brave we are on the ball and being able to play the game. If that improves, I think we’ll be OK. Defensively, the way the guys defend the box, the way they defend in isolation, the way they put out fires, has been a strength of our group. You can only withstand so many of those moments when the other stuff isn’t strong so, that’s the part we need to improve on and we’ve got a decent amount of time now to assess the past week and talk through some things. I think the guys will be on the same page.”