Houston Dynamo "back on the map" with US Open Cup triumph

As Ben Olsen answered questions following his Houston Dynamo ’s impressive 2-1 US Open Cup Final triumph over Inter Miami , those watching his press conference could catch little glimpses of the way he works as a coach.

Griffin Dorsey , the former winger waived by Toronto FC two years ago only to blossom as a rampaging fullback in Houston, who slammed the game’s breathtaking opening goal past Drake Callender to set the early tone? Olsen chose to highlight the fact he’d benched the Indiana University product for long stretches of the season’s first half.

“He worked at his craft, he didn't sulk, he’s a great example of a guy that's out of it, coming in, saying, ‘What do I need to do to get on the field? What do I need to work on?’ Grabbing assistant coaches, doing film work. And he's just a great example for guys to, when you're not in favor, of how to get out of it. … At this point, there's no way I'm taking him off the field.”

“He’s a wonderful kid and a wonderful human, and the fact that he's been on the bench early in the year, it makes me think I was crazy,” said the coach.

Or how Houston prepared parallel game plans, one for a scenario in which Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba overcame their fitness issues and took the field for IMCF, another for the eventuality they didn’t – and why none of that could take the gloss off the Dynamo’s ultimate achievement.

“We give them a structure to have success, but a lot of what you see is feel, and relationships with those four in there, and it's organic. It's fun to watch, and they like playing with each other.”

“That's where this game was going to be won or lost. If our central midfield played to their potential, we'd have a good chance of winning tonight. And they did,” he said. “Particularly the first half, there was some beautiful stuff. Led by Héctor, Héctor I thought was incredible. Artur, I just expect that from Artur every game, the level he was at. Coco, going north and really driving by guys, is a nice compliment to them, and Bassi – it's very organic.

How about that outstanding midfield group – Héctor Herrera , Coco Carrasquilla , Amine Bassi and Artur , a highly technical crew with an excellent collective understanding and shapeshifting tactical fluidity that made life miserable for the home team?

Olsen masterclass

Wednesday night, and Houston’s season as a whole, has shed some valuable light on how Olsen maintained the trust of D.C. United and their fans for nearly a decade despite plenty of down seasons. And why the Dynamo picked him to lead their rebuilding project under the ownership of Ted Segal, which now takes a massive step forward with the capture of the club’s second Open Cup title and fourth major trophy.

“It's huge for the club, it's huge for the team. It's huge for everybody in Houston,” Dorsey told Collins as he and his teammates celebrated their win. “I think we've had a rough stretch as Houston Dynamo and this is something that'll put us on the map, and show that we're a team to compete in the MLS, Open Cup, Leagues Cup, whatever cup we're playing in, whatever league we’re playing in.”

Revealingly, Herrera did not hesitate to put the focus right back on the final weeks of the Dynamo’s league campaign, where they are right in the heart of the MLS Western Conference postseason mix and may yet turn out to be an MLS Cup dark horse.

“I think it is a great injection for us, a massive boost,” said the Mexican international in a sideline interview with CBS’ Nico Cantor. “There's four games left that are going to be very important, especially the ones at home. It's a big motivation to end the season.”

Also folded in among the postgame soundbytes were a few hints of just how La Naranja upset Miami at DRV PNK Stadium, pouring some cold water on the intoxicating hype that has accompanied the Herons since Messi, Alba and Sergio Busquets arrived to headline their midsummer glow-up.

The visitors were shockingly dominant in the first half, controlling the tempo, making Miami chase and creating chance after chance – so much so that at halftime Olsen expressed unease at his side’s inability to add to the 2-0 lead they carried into the locker room. Sure enough, his opposite number Gerardo “Tata” Martino made some tactical changes that tipped the scales, forcing Houston to hang on for dear life right until the final whistle.