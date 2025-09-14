Charlotte FC's formula, Columbus Crew's limit & more from Matchday 33

Once or twice a year, this league provides a weekend of results that are more or less impossible to analyze beyond “vibes, individual match-ups and sometimes ball go in.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the type of insanity MLS can throw at a guy that virtually nobody else in the world can match:

The second goal, though, might be the best team goal Charlotte’s scored all season:

As for that last point, it was the main storyline on Saturday night, with Toklomati getting himself his first pro hat-trick largely by finding space and running away from the defenders around him. We saw that on the first goal, which was beautiful, textbook center forward play as he dropped in to hold the ball up with his back to goal, then spun into space and left Sergio Busquets in his wake. Efficient touch-and-move work like that creates downhill momentum, which creates chances.

So about the Crown: that winning streak of theirs, which they extended to nine with a monumental 3-0 win over Inter Miami on Saturday night, equals the post-shootout era record set by Seattle back in 2018. It has largely come out of nowhere – as mentioned above, Charlotte were in brutal shape heading into mid-summer, with just two wins in 12, their star goalkeeper struggling badly and their star No. 9, Patrick Agyemang , sold to English Championship side Derby County.

There are almost too many things to point out here. The one that catches my eye, though, is that Ream skips a line with his distribution, playing directly to Wilfried Zaha as Miami are shifting, which means Zaha’s attacking a backline that's scrambling at least a little bit. This happens in conjunction with Djibril Diani’s completely selfless, sacrificial off-ball run out of central midfield, which leaves Miami scrambling a lot.

That opens the slot for Brandt Bronico (who made the sacrificial off-ball run on Toklomati’s opener), and once again the No. 9’s on his own for a one-time box finish. He’d ultimately complete his hat-trick from the spot in the 84th minute.

“First of all, that is the best moment and best team to play against to score a hat trick,” Toklomati said in the post-game presser about beating a Miami team that not only has the GOAT, but are now officially fighting to stay out of the Wild Card spots (they’re now eighth in the Eastern Conference, though they’ve got plenty of games in hand and are actually third – just ahead of Charlotte – on points per game).

“We are playing well and standing on nine games in a row when we win. I cannot even explain the feeling.”

Of course, none of this would’ve happened if not for Kahlina. The reasons why Charlotte were underperforming their xG numbers to start the season? He was bad – every publicly available model had him as a below-average shot-stopper during the first half of the year.

The reason they’ve been overperforming those numbers since this streak began? He’s been insane – over the past 10 games, he’s been stopping shots at the same rate that got Djordje Petrovic a $20 million move from New England to Chelsea a few years back. American Soccer Analysis has him at +0.54 goals added per 96, which means exactly what it sounds like: He’s been worth more than half a goal per game.

When your goalkeeper’s giving you that, the margin for error suddenly becomes much more substantial.

And so it was in this one. It wasn’t precisely all Miami for the game’s first 30 minutes, but it was more Miami than not, and when Lionel Messi won a PK on the half-hour mark, a 1-0 Herons lead would not have been at all undeserved. The Crown had been having trouble with Miami’s build-out shape (Busquets was dropping deep to split the CBs while both fullbacks pushed up to become attacking wingbacks), and the field was steadily turning pink.

You know what happened on that PK, though. That got the crowd into it, which got the players into it, and within two minutes Toklomati had opened the scoring.

That PK save was one of the most concrete “the match turned right then and there” moments of any game this season. Kahlina’s been piling those up recently.

“I was waiting for him, because normally from the first day when he came in MLS, he's waiting [on] goalkeepers,” Kahlina said of his save. “I was just prepared and ready to wait as long as I can, and thank God that he chose to chip me. It was a nice save, and one big thing for me in my whole life.