Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Your tactical guide to MLS Cup 2025

So these are obviously not Cinderella stories; they’re apex predators (yes, ‘Caps fans; I know it might feel weird, but that’s what your team is) whose late-season form virtually promised us this culmination. The questions now: Who executes at the highest level? Whose strengths bend the game? And who walks away with the Cup?

For the ‘Caps, it happened from basically their first kick of the season, and in spite of one injury after another. For Miami, it took longer, but the moment has arrived over the past two months.

Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC roll into MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday carrying more star power than any final this league has ever staged, as they’ve both grown into the juggernauts their résumés promise (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Miami have shuffled players both young and old into more and less prominent roles as the season has gone along, and as the roster has evolved, Messi’s role has evolved with it. The latest iteration brought us back to the Peak Messi years of the early 2010s: He’s back playing as a false 9 in a 4-3-3, dropping in to get on the ball as a playmaker or drifting off the backline to disorganize the opposing center backs with his gravity as he sees fit. At the same time, he’s now got two willing, direct runners in the channels in Mateo Silvetti (2g/3a in ~300 minutes in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs) and Tadeo Allende (8g/2a in ~430 minutes in the playoffs) to attack the spaces he opens up.

Javier Mascherano’s Miami have spent the last third of the season playing their most coherent, assertive soccer – a structured, possession-heavy machine fueled by Lionel Messi ’s singular brilliance and a supporting cast that now fully understands how to orbit him.

Network passing graphs can sometimes lie, but you’d be right to make certain inferences from this one. For example, you could read this as the fullbacks coming up to form triangles (Jordi Alba on the left with Baltasar Rodríguez and Sergio Busquets; Marcelo Weigandt on the right with Allende and Rodrigo De Paul) in possession in order to suck the opposing defense towards the ball and open up more space for Messi, and in my opinion that would be the correct interpretation.

The lie, however, would be Messi’s positioning. It’s not that he’s getting more touches in the middle now. It’s that the location on the graphic is the average location of his touches, and right now, because of Miami’s structure, he’s getting an almost equal amount of touches in both the right and left channels, and is actually getting fewer in the central channel than he did earlier this year when playing either as a pure No. 10 or an inverted right winger.

Mascherano deserves a ton of credit for this, obviously. Not only has it unleashed Messi – he’s got 6g/7a in five playoff games – but keeping the game largely confined to one channel or another has provided an even more massive defensive benefit for a Miami team that spent so much of the season being unbalanced in rest defense and gappy as they tried to recover.

Not to quote a really bad movie, but it’s kind of an “aim small, miss small” thing. Miami are going to get on the ball a lot no matter the system they play. Confining what they do to a more limited spot on the field makes it easier to either win the ball back immediately or to get pressure on the opposition if they win the ball back immediately, and thus spend less time trying to run down breakaways.