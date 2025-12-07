MLS Cup 2026: Top 5 way-early contenders

A caveat: I have predicted four of the past seven Supporters’ Shield winners. I have, however, predicted only two of the past seven MLS Cup winners (including this year’s champions, Inter Miami CF ). Calling this thing correctly a year ahead of time is tough, tough work, so take the below with a big old grain of salt.

With the 30th MLS Cup in the books , it's again time to unleash our way-too-early contenders for next year’s crown. This time, instead of limiting ourselves to five and a darkhorse candidate, I’ve felt the need to expand the list a bit since as many as eight teams have truly compelling cases to be standing in the winner’s circle 12 months from now.

There are three teams outside the top five that I had to give a quick mention to, given their play in 2025 and potential for more in 2026. Think of this as the “not actual favorites, but nobody should be surprised” tier:

I don’t actually think this will happen, but there are at least some arguments you can make.

Plus, in head coach Bruce Arena, they have the guy who wrote the book on winning this thing. Another 20-point year-over-year improvement sure looks reachable, and once you’re around a 60-point regular-season team, you’re clearly at least something of an MLS Cup candidate.

I’m going to preemptively ask you to stop laughing at me, but… the San Jose Earthquakes are a fun pick for the sickos. They have an easy upgrade to make (in goal, where Daniel was largely disappointing this year), they have a lot of young players on the right part of the improvement curve, they can add several match-winners at premium spots, and they have had good (not great, but good) underlying numbers.

Why they’ll win it

The way Seattle played this past year, from the start of the FIFA Club World Cup through the end of Leagues Cup, was as good as anybody played in MLS at any point during the season. It wasn’t just that they were winning games (or, against the likes of Botafogo, PSG and Atlético Madrid, staying in games against some of the best teams in the world): it was the fact that they were playing with both fearlessness and composure against all comers.

Seattle would get the right back up, pinch the wingers into the half spaces, have the center forward (whether Danny Musovski, Jordan Morris or Osaze De Rosario) pin the opposing center backs, and then release not only their No. 10 but also one of their d-mids to attack off-ball through the lines. This worked game after game after game, whether they had their full complement of starters or virtually none.

It was relentless and overwhelming. They crushed Cruz Azul – this year's Concacaf Champions Cup winners – 7-0 in the biggest victory an MLS team has ever registered over a LIGA MX side. Later, they crushed Inter Miami, 3-0, in the final.

No reason to think that team can’t exist again at this time next year.

Why they won’t

The refrain on the Sounders ever since their landmark 2022 CCC title was that they were as solid as anyone in the league – their defensive record attested to exactly that – but they lacked the sort of top-end match-winners necessary to be considered among the favorites in any sort of knockout competition.

We saw it one tournament after another over the course of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. And then this year, down the stretch and into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, their ability to grit out close, defensive wins abandoned them.