Idan Toklomati keys Charlotte FC's milestone win over Miami

This wasn’t some celebratory stunting in the final minutes of a comfortable victory, mind you: The CLTFC faithful do the Poznan at the opening kickoff.

But Dean Smith turned his exile from the technical area into a party on Saturday night, joining The Crown’s supporters in their traditional rendition of the ‘Poznan’ dance as Inter Miami visited Bank of America Stadium – and he even got owner David Tepper and technical director Tommy Wilson in on the fun, a moment beamed live onto the venue’s massive video screen .

Many head coaches stew or seethe when a suspension forces them to watch a match from way up in the suite level, rather than their usual spot along the touchline.

“It's not something I'm comfortable with, sat up there. But I was comfortable today because of the lads' performance.”

“It was always my plan to try and grab Dave to do it,” a grinning Smith later revealed of his recruitment of Tepper as a dance partner. “He wasn't too sure he wanted to, I think. But I grabbed him – I wanted to do the Poznan for the fans. The fans give us amazing support, and it was good that we've gone and done that for them today.

It was the curtain-raiser for an unforgettable night in downtown Charlotte. The hosts delighted their vibrant, euphoric crowd of 35,607 with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Lionel Messi & Co. to extend their winning streak to nine straight games, tying the MLS record for longest such run in a single season in the post-shootout era and running their league-best home record to 12W-2L-1D.

Star man

Smith could rest easy in large part because of Idan Toklomati. CLT’s young Israeli striker bagged the second hat trick in club history, while extending his run of goal contributions in seven straight matches. In six of those, he’s chipped in a game-winning goal or assist.

“First of all, that is the best moment and best team to play against to score a hat trick,” Toklomati said of logging such an achievement against star-studded Miami. “We are playing well and standing on nine games in a row when we win. I cannot even explain the feeling.”

It’s another reflection of Charlotte’s collective mood that he had his illustrious teammate Wilfried Zaha to thank for his third, which was converted from the penalty spot after Sergio Busquets fouled Zaha in IMCF’s 18-yard box. Zaha is The Crown’s designated PK taker, but he was generous to the attacking colleague, whom he later said has become like a little brother to him.