Jonathan Osorio: World Cup profile | Canada & Toronto FC midfielder

Osorio is one of four MLS midfielders on the CanMNT roster, alongside the LAFC trio of Mathieu Choinière , Stephen Eustáquio and Jacob Shaffelburg .

The legendary Toronto FC midfielder will represent Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Our captain stepping out onto the biggest stage 🌎🇨🇦 Jonathan Osorio named to Canadian Men’s National Team roster for FIFA World Cup 2026™ 📰: https://t.co/XTyVZNlWaZ pic.twitter.com/FUtkH5WK71

A three-time Canadian Championship winner, Osorio was named Toronto captain ahead of the 2024 MLS season.

The midfielder featured for TFC's legendary 2017 treble-winning side (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship ) and was the tournament joint-top scorer (four goals) during the club's run to the 2018 Concacaf Champions Cup final.

Osorio has spent all 14 years of his professional career with Toronto FC, becoming an immediate contributor upon signing a homegrown contract in 2013.

He featured in all three group-stage games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, then played every match during the CanMNT's run to the 2024 Copa América semifinals.

Osorio is Canada's second-most capped player of all time, accumulating 90 appearances for Les Rouges since debuting in May 2013.

Ready for the world stage 🌎 Eight MLS players are World Cup bound with @CANMNT_Official . 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/onREaVud4x

World Cup schedule

Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.

How Canada qualified