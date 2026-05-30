Jonathan Osorio: World Cup profile | Canada & Toronto FC midfielder

Meet Jonathan Osorio.
The legendary Toronto FC midfielder will represent Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Osorio is one of four MLS midfielders on the CanMNT roster, alongside the LAFC trio of Mathieu Choinière, Stephen Eustáquio and Jacob Shaffelburg.
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
MLS background
Osorio has spent all 14 years of his professional career with Toronto FC, becoming an immediate contributor upon signing a homegrown contract in 2013.
The midfielder featured for TFC's legendary 2017 treble-winning side (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship) and was the tournament joint-top scorer (four goals) during the club's run to the 2018 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
A three-time Canadian Championship winner, Osorio was named Toronto captain ahead of the 2024 MLS season.
Awards & stats
- 52g/56a in 340 MLS appearances
- MLS Cup champion (2017)
- Supporters' Shield winner (2017)
- 3x Canadian Championship winner (2016, '17, '18)
International experience
- Caps: 90
- Goals: 9
Osorio is Canada's second-most capped player of all time, accumulating 90 appearances for Les Rouges since debuting in May 2013.
He featured in all three group-stage games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, then played every match during the CanMNT's run to the 2024 Copa América semifinals.
World Cup schedule
Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.
How Canada qualified
Canada earned automatic qualification as one of three tournament co-hosts, alongside Mexico and the United States.