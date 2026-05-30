Stephen Eustáquio: World Cup profile | Canada & LAFC midfielder

Canada 's vice-captain hopes to lead his country to glory on home soil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Stephen Eustáquio is heading to the 2026 World Cup with Canada 🇨🇦🙌 pic.twitter.com/4l7B6iAoFX

Earlier this year, he helped LAFC reach the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

Part of a larger Canadian contingent in Los Angeles under new head coach Marc Dos Santos, Eustáquio plays with compatriots Choinière, Shaffelburg, Ryan Raposo and Thomas Hasal .

After spending nearly his entire professional career in Portugal, primarily with powerhouse FC Porto, Eustáquio joined LAFC on loan from the Portuguese giants in February. His deal lasts through June with a purchase option.

The all-action midfielder is a metronome in the center of the park for Les Rouges, having played a key role in many tournaments for his country.

Eustáquio has worn the armband for Canada in each of his last five appearances.

Ready for the world stage 🌎 Eight MLS players are World Cup bound with @CANMNT_Official . 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/onREaVud4x

World Cup schedule

Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.

How Canada qualified