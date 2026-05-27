Mbekezeli Mbokazi & Olwethu Makhanya make South Africa's 2026 World Cup roster

Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya have made South Africa's final roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The African nation has made three prior World Cups: in 1998 and 2002, then as hosts in 2010.
To end a 16-year World Cup absence, Bafana Bafana topped their African qualifying group ahead of Nigeria.
South Africa: Group A schedule
- June 11: South Africa vs. Mexico, 3 pm ET | Mexico City, Mexico
- June 18: South Africa vs. Czechia, 12 pm ET | Atlanta, Georgia
- June 24: South Africa vs. South Korea, 9 pm ET | Monterrey, Mexico
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 10
- Goals: 1
Among the brightest young talents in MLS, Mbokazi joined Chicago from South African powerhouse Orlando Pirates on a U22 Initiative deal ahead of the 2026 season.
The 20-year-old center back has become a key starter for the Fire and cemented himself as a key piece for the Bafana Bafana.
Internationally, Mbokazi opened his goalscoring account with a long-range golazo in the March window. Beforehand, he was a starter at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
- Caps: 0
- Goals 0
A Best XI-caliber defender during Philadelphia's 2025 Supporters' Shield-winning season, Makhanya helped anchor a backline that conceded a league-low 35 goals last year.
Now in his fourth season with the club, Makhanya is eying his first international senior cap with South Africa at this summer's World Cup.
The Union originally acquired him in July 2023 from South African top-flight side Stellenbosch FC.