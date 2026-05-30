Mathieu Choinière: World Cup profile | Canada & LAFC midfielder

Meet Mathieu Choinière.
The box-to-box midfielder is ready to make history with Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Choinière is one of four MLS midfielders on Canada's roster, alongside Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Jacob Shaffelburg (LAFC) and Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC).
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Saint-Alexandre, Québec
MLS background
Beginning his MLS career with CF Montréal in 2018, Choinière helped the club win two Canadian Championships and earned two MLS All-Star selections.
Choiniére's success earned him a move to Swiss Super League powerhouse Grasshopper in 2024, before returning to MLS on loan with LAFC in 2025 (later made permanent).
Part of a larger Canadian contingent in Los Angeles under new head coach Marc Dos Santos, Choiniére plays with compatriots Eustáquio, Shaffelburg, Ryan Raposo and Thomas Hasal.
Awards & stats
- 14g/14a in 144 MLS appearances
- 2x Canadian Championship winner (2019, '21)
- 2x MLS All-Star (2023, '24)
International experience
- Caps: 23
- Goals: 0
After playing in the final two matches at the 2024 Copa América, Choinière has become a prominent piece of Canada's midfield, appearing in every match for his country at the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
One of many players to benefit from the appointment of head coach Jesse Marsch, Choinière will be playing in his first World Cup this summer.
World Cup schedule
Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.
How Canada qualified
Canada earned automatic qualification as one of three tournament co-hosts, alongside Mexico and the United States.