Mathieu Choinière: World Cup profile | Canada & LAFC midfielder

The box-to-box midfielder is ready to make history with Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Mathieu Choinière has been named to Canada's squad for the World Cup 👏🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/rcvvB19JUm

Part of a larger Canadian contingent in Los Angeles under new head coach Marc Dos Santos, Choiniére plays with compatriots Eustáquio, Shaffelburg, Ryan Raposo and Thomas Hasal .

Choiniére's success earned him a move to Swiss Super League powerhouse Grasshopper in 2024, before returning to MLS on loan with LAFC in 2025 (later made permanent).

Beginning his MLS career with CF Montréal in 2018, Choinière helped the club win two Canadian Championships and earned two MLS All-Star selections.

One of many players to benefit from the appointment of head coach Jesse Marsch, Choinière will be playing in his first World Cup this summer.

After playing in the final two matches at the 2024 Copa América , Choinière has become a prominent piece of Canada's midfield, appearing in every match for his country at the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup .

Ready for the world stage 🌎 Eight MLS players are World Cup bound with @CANMNT_Official . 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/onREaVud4x

World Cup schedule

Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.

How Canada qualified