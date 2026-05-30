Joel Waterman: World Cup profile | Canada & Chicago Fire defender

Waterman is one of two MLS defenders on Canada's roster, alongside Richie Laryea ( Toronto FC ).

Whether starting or coming off the bench, the veteran center back hopes to create memories with Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Late in 2025, the center back was traded from Montréal to Chicago Fire FC . He has helped Chicago return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

He went on to make 158 appearances (all competitions) for Montréal and helped them win the 2021 Canadian Championship .

Waterman is in his seventh MLS season after he joined CF Montréal in 2020 from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.

Following the coaching change, Waterman has made 14 of his 17 international appearances, including three caps at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup .

Despite being an unused substitute at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Waterman has become an important member of Canada's squad since head coach Jesse Marsch was appointed in May 2024.

Ready for the world stage 🌎 Eight MLS players are World Cup bound with @CANMNT_Official . 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/onREaVud4x

World Cup schedule

Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.

How Canada qualified