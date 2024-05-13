Jesse Marsch named Canada coach as Copa América, World Cup loom

Jesse Marsch has been named head coach of the Canadian men’s national team , the federation announced Monday. Marsch, who previously led MLS sides CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls , has taken over with immediate effect.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time, with Canada set to open the 2024 Copa América on June 20 against Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina. They’ll also co-host the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico (all three countries auto-qualify).

Before entering Copa América, Marsch will steer the CanMNT in friendlies against FIFA-ranked top-10 opponents Netherlands (June 6) and France (June 9).

“It is an absolute honor to represent and lead the Canadian men’s national team in our preparation for a home World Cup,” Marsch, who most recently led Leeds United in the English Premier League, said in a release.

“The combination of the new leadership inside of Canada Soccer, coupled with the potential of this dynamic player pool, has inspired me and I am ready and eager to take on this massive responsibility.