Inter Miami's Messi, De Paul make Argentina's 2026 World Cup roster

Messi and De Paul were key figures when La Albiceleste won the 2022 World Cup by beating France on penalty kicks.

🩵🤍🖤 @InterMiamiCF ’s Rodrigo De Paul and Leo Messi have been called up to defend the title for Argentina. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KdX1dWSJsJ

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Caps: 198

198 Goals: 116

Messi will compete in his sixth World Cup, having cemented his legacy on this stage with two goals vs. France in the 2022 final. He also earned Golden Ball honors (top player) at the tournament with 7g/3a, powering Argentina to their third World Cup trophy.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has appeared in a record 26 World Cup matches and produced 13g/8a. He is three goals shy of tying Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals.

Messi came stateside in July 2023 after a legendary European career with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, a move that transformed North American soccer and elevated Inter Miami's global profile.