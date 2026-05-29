Choinière to Waterman: Every MLS player on Canada's World Cup roster

Canada’s 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set.
Eight players compete in MLS for five different MLS clubs, making up 31% of head coach Jesse Marsch's team.
Of the 26 players named, another 10 (38%) are either MLS homegrown products or developed in the league.
Combined, those 18 players account for 69% of the CanMNT roster.
Canada: Group B schedule
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Experience: 23 caps
- Age: 27
- From: Saint-Alexandre, Québec
After a standout half-season loan from Swiss Super League side Grasshopper, Mathieu Choinière was fully acquired by LAFC ahead of the 2026 campaign.
The CF Montréal product has featured consistently under Marsch and provides experience in Les Rouges' midfield.
- Experience: 30 caps
- Age: 32
- From: Greenfield Park, Québec
Crépeu, who missed Qatar 2022 due to a broken leg suffered during LAFC's MLS Cup triumph, is headed to his first World Cup.
Now with Orlando City, Crépeau is vying for Canada's No. 1 goalkeeper job alongside Inter Miami CF's Dayne St. Clair.
- Experience: 54 caps
- Age: 29
- From: Leamington, Ontario
Canada's midfield metronome, Eustáquio pulls the strings in the center of the pitch and gives Marsch a proven veteran presence. If healthy, he is a locked-in starter.
Eustáquio is on loan with LAFC through June from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto. The deal includes a purchase option.
- Experience: 74 caps
- Age: 31
- From: Toronto, Ontario
Laryea's performances for Canada last year led Marsch to call the Toronto FC veteran "our best player overall." That all but secured Laryea's second World Cup trip.
The fullback started two of Canada's three group stage games in 2022 and hopes to remain a key contributor this summer.
- Experience: 90 caps
- Age: 33
- From: Toronto, Ontario
Another returning member of Canada's 2022 World Cup squad, Osorio provides a reliable presence in midfield and plenty of experience.
Now in his 14th season with Toronto FC, he is Canada's second all-time appearances leader with 90 caps.
- Experience: 31 caps
- Age: 26
- From: Kentville, Nova Scotia
After missing the start of the 2026 season due to injury, Shaffelburg recently returned to action for LAFC.
Shaffelburg's speed and direct play make him an attractive option in attack, as does his proven success on the international stage.
The former Nashville SC standout was Canada's breakout star during their semifinal run at Copa América 2024.
- Experience: 19 caps
- Age: 29
- From: Pickering, Ontario
After backing up Milan Borjan at the 2022 World Cup, St. Clair is eying Canada's No. 1 goalkeeper job at this summer's tournament.
He is in his first season with Inter Miami CF after winning 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors at Minnesota United FC.
- Experience: 17 caps
- Age: 30
- From: Langley, British Columbia
Waterman offers Canada a reliable defensive option, as he did during the 2022 World Cup.
While the Chicago Fire FC center back didn't take the field in Qatar, he could see minutes this summer as Les Rouges navigate injuries to key defenders.