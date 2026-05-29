Choinière to Waterman: Every MLS player on Canada's World Cup roster

Canada ’s 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set.

Eight players compete in MLS for five different MLS clubs, making up 31% of head coach Jesse Marsch's team.

Of the 26 players named, another 10 (38%) are either MLS homegrown products or developed in the league.

Combined, those 18 players account for 69% of the CanMNT roster.

Canada: Group B schedule

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).