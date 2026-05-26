USA roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup: 8 MLS players called

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named his 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , calling up eight MLS players for the momentous tournament on home soil.

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The greatest stage in soccer awaits. 🇺🇸 Eight MLS players are heading to the World Cup with the @USMNT . pic.twitter.com/6iMDWG8k1x

Max Arfsten ( Columbus ) adds pace and creativity out wide, while center backs Tim Ream ( Charlotte ) and Miles Robinson ( Cincinnati ) have combined to play nearly 120 times for the USMNT.

Tyler Adams did the same with Red Bull New York , Alex Freeman rose to stardom at Orlando City , and Joe Scally was one of NYCFC's first homegrown signings.

The squad features nine MLS homegrown products currently playing abroad, plus another four who developed in MLS academies before heading to Europe.

World Cup history

This will be the USMNT's 12th World Cup appearance and first under Pochettino, who managed some of Europe's top clubs before taking over in September 2024.

In the modern era, the Yanks' best-ever World Cup finish came in 2002. They made the quarterfinals before losing to Germany.