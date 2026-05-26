USA roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup: 8 MLS players called

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named his 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling up eight MLS players for the momentous tournament on home soil.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Matt Turner - New England Revolution
DEFENDERS (10)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Sergiño Dest - PSV
- Alex Freeman - Villarreal
- Mark McKenzie - Toulouse
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Auston Trusty - Celtic
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Tyler Adams - AFC Bournemouth
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
- Malik Tillman - Bayer Leverkusen
FORWARDS (7)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Folarin Balogun - AS Monaco
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Tim Weah - Marseille
- Haji Wright - Coventry City
- Alex Zendejas - Club América
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
USA schedule: Group D
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
MLS call-ups
All three goalkeepers feature in MLS, with Matt Freese (NYCFC) and Matt Turner (New England) likely vying for the starting role. Chris Brady (Chicago) rounds out the trio.
Max Arfsten (Columbus) adds pace and creativity out wide, while center backs Tim Ream (Charlotte) and Miles Robinson (Cincinnati) have combined to play nearly 120 times for the USMNT.
Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver) and Cristian Roldan (Seattle), both of whom made the 2025 MLS Best XI, bring experience to the midfield.
MLS alums
The squad features nine MLS homegrown products currently playing abroad, plus another four who developed in MLS academies before heading to Europe.
Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty are former Philadelphia Union homegrown stars.
Chris Richards, Ricardo Pepi and Alex Zendejas broke through as FC Dallas homegrowns.
Tyler Adams did the same with Red Bull New York, Alex Freeman rose to stardom at Orlando City, and Joe Scally was one of NYCFC's first homegrown signings.
MLS stats
- Eight players compete in MLS for eight different clubs, amounting to 31% of Pochettino's team.
- Of the 26 players named, another 13 (50%) are either MLS homegrown products or players who spent time in an MLS academy.
- Combined, those 21 players account for 81% of the USMNT's World Cup squad.
World Cup history
This will be the USMNT's 12th World Cup appearance and first under Pochettino, who managed some of Europe's top clubs before taking over in September 2024.
In the modern era, the Yanks' best-ever World Cup finish came in 2002. They made the quarterfinals before losing to Germany.
This is the second time the United States have hosted the men's World Cup. The previous instance came in 1994, helping lay the groundwork for MLS's inaugural season in 1996.