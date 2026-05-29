Ahmed to Saliba: Every MLS export on Canada's World Cup roster

Canada 's 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is brimming with MLS connections.

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Combined, those 18 players account for 69% MLS representation on Canada's World Cup squad .

Aside from the eight current MLS players , another 10 are MLS homegrown products or developed in the league.

Representing Canada at the World Cup on home soil 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/TkoNocIkJr

Ali Ahmed

Current club: Norwich City (English Championship)

Norwich City (English Championship) MLS connection: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2022-25)

Ahmed broke through with Vancouver's first team in 2022, becoming one of MLS's most exciting wide attackers and playing an integral role in Vancouver's historic 2025 season that saw them qualify for both the Concacaf Champions Cup final and MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Those performances earned Ahmed a January 2026 transfer to Norwich City, where he's now plying his trade in the EFL Championship.

Moïse Bombito

Current club: OGC Nice (French Ligue 1)

OGC Nice (French Ligue 1) MLS connection: Colorado Rapids (2023-24)

One of the best-ever MLS SuperDraft products, Bombito showcased world-class athleticism and 1-v-1 defending with the Colorado Rapids.

The center back's performances caught the attention of European scouts, leading to a club-record transfer to OGC Nice in August 2024 (reportedly up to $10.7 million with add-ons).

Tajon Buchanan

Current club: Villarreal (Spanish LaLiga)

Villarreal (Spanish LaLiga) MLS connection: New England Revolution (2019-21)

Buchanan's rise to one of Canada's most important players began with the New England Revolution, where he was a SuperDraft pick.

The winger's breakout 2021 campaign, which included MLS Best XI honors and the Supporters' Shield title, fueled a then-club-record transfer to Belgium's Club Brugge.