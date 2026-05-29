Ahmed to Saliba: Every MLS export on Canada's World Cup roster

Canada's 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is brimming with MLS connections.
Aside from the eight current MLS players, another 10 are MLS homegrown products or developed in the league.
Combined, those 18 players account for 69% MLS representation on Canada's World Cup squad.
Canada: Group B schedule
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
Ali Ahmed
- Current club: Norwich City (English Championship)
- MLS connection: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2022-25)
Ahmed broke through with Vancouver's first team in 2022, becoming one of MLS's most exciting wide attackers and playing an integral role in Vancouver's historic 2025 season that saw them qualify for both the Concacaf Champions Cup final and MLS Cup presented by Audi.
Those performances earned Ahmed a January 2026 transfer to Norwich City, where he's now plying his trade in the EFL Championship.
Moïse Bombito
- Current club: OGC Nice (French Ligue 1)
- MLS connection: Colorado Rapids (2023-24)
One of the best-ever MLS SuperDraft products, Bombito showcased world-class athleticism and 1-v-1 defending with the Colorado Rapids.
The center back's performances caught the attention of European scouts, leading to a club-record transfer to OGC Nice in August 2024 (reportedly up to $10.7 million with add-ons).
Tajon Buchanan
- Current club: Villarreal (Spanish LaLiga)
- MLS connection: New England Revolution (2019-21)
Buchanan's rise to one of Canada's most important players began with the New England Revolution, where he was a SuperDraft pick.
The winger's breakout 2021 campaign, which included MLS Best XI honors and the Supporters' Shield title, fueled a then-club-record transfer to Belgium's Club Brugge.
Buchanan also spent time with Italian powerhouse Inter Milan before settling in at Villarreal and enjoying regular UEFA Champions League action.
Derek Cornelius
- Current club: Marseille (French Ligue 1)
- MLS connection: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2019-21)
Boasting extensive European experience across several countries, Cornelius spent two-and-a-half seasons in Vancouver.
Still on the books of Marseille in France's Ligue 1, the center back has been on loan with Scottish giants Rangers.
Alphonso Davies
- Current club: Bayern Munich (German Bundesliga)
- MLS connection: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2016-18)
Davies is perhaps the gold standard for MLS homegrown success stories. He signed a homegrown contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps at age 15 and quickly became one of global soccer's most sought-after prospects.
Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich eventually won the sweepstakes, spending reportedly up to $22 million to land the speedy fullback/winger.
While in Germany, Davies has won seven Bundesliga titles, the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League, among other titles.
Ismaël Koné
- Current club: Sassuolo (Italian Serie A)
- MLS connection: CF Montréal (2021-22)
Koné broke through with CF Montréal as an explosive, dynamic midfielder under manager Wilfried Nancy, with his strong showings earning a transfer to Watford in the EFL Championship.
Koné has since played for Marseille and Stade Rennais in France, before heading to Italy's Sassuolo.
Alistair Johnston
- Current club: Celtic FC (Scottish Premiership)
- MLS connection: Nashville SC & CF Montréal (2020-22)
Johnston developed in MLS at Nashville SC and CF Montréal, standing out with his defensive solidity and versatility.
His club form generated European interest and prompted a 2023 move to Scottish powerhouse Celtic, where he’s become a mainstay and signed a contract extension in 2024.
Cyle Larin
- Current club: Southampton (English Championship)
- MLS connection: Orlando City (2015-17)
As the No. 1 pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Larin broke out at Orlando City and earned 2015 MLS Rookie of the Year honors.
The striker moved to Europe after two-plus seasons and has been a reliable goal-scorer across numerous leagues.
Larin trails only teammate Jonathan David on the all-time CanMNT scoring list, with 30 goals in 88 senior caps.
Tani Oluwaseyi
- Current club: Villarreal (Spanish LaLiga)
- MLS connection: Minnesota United FC (2023-25)
Oluwaseyi broke through at Minnesota United as a goal-dangerous striker who patiently rose through the ranks.
The Loons' fan favorite moved to Villarreal in August 2025 for a club-record fee, reportedly between $8.5-9 million, and has teamed up with Buchanan.
Nathan Saliba
- Current club: Anderlecht (Belgian Pro League)
- MLS connection: CF Montréal (2021-25)
Saliba got his start as a CF Montréal homegrown, emerging as one of the league's most exciting midfield prospects.
After becoming a locked-in starter, Saliba moved to Belgian powerhouse RSC Anderlecht in June 2025 for a reported $3 million fee with add-ons.