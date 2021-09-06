Canada player ratings: Alphonso Davies, Junior Hoilett shine in WCQ vs. United States

Canada's first World Cup Qualifying final-round trip since 1997 took an upturn Sunday night, as John Herdman's side battled the US men's national team to an inspired 1-1 road draw in Nashville.
It was a bounceback result for Les Rouges, who had previously rallied for a 1-1 home draw against Honduras on home soil. They'll now return to Toronto's BMO Field on Wednesday to face El Salvador (7:30 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+).
Here's how players fared with two matches (of 14 total) in the books on Canada's Concacaf Octagonal adventure.
Canada Men's National Team Player Ratings
Borjan had a quieter night than expected. His most impressive save came against his own teammate, spectacularly diving across the goal to tip a Scott Kennedy header over the bar. The 33-year-old answered when called on, but wasn’t called on much.
Adekugbe was tasked with covering space behind Davies and linking up possession. He put in a solid defensive shift, popping up with several important tackles and running himself into the ground.
It was a tough night for the center back. Kennedy nearly scored a pair of own goals in the first half, including one that forced a diving intervention from Borjan. He also coughed up the ball in the leadup to Brenden Aaronson’s opener and got injured in the process.
Henry made an excellent diving header to deny Jordan Pefok a goal and was positionally solid in defense. He marshaled his backline well and frustrated the US attack.
Johnston picked up an early warning for a foul on Pulisic that set the tone for the rest of the match. The Nashville SC defender got beaten in the air several times, but proved calm in possession and tracked back diligently.
Davies was a threat on the break all night. His pace and ability on the ball were a menace to the USMNT backline, and he set up Cyle Larin’s goal brilliantly, blowing past DeAndre Yedlin and putting the ball on a platter. He was forced off in the 77th minute with a knock, prompting a moment of bated breath for Canada's fan base.
Eustáquio pulled the strings for Canada in midfield and set the tempo in possession. His passing game wasn't as probing as Canada may expect, but his off-ball workmanlike shift was key to frustrating the USMNT in possession.
Kaye came close with a long-range effort in the 68th minute, but otherwise had a quiet evening on the ball. The Colorado Rapids center-mid looked to clog up passing lanes and foul when necessary.
Laryea combined well with Hoilett down the right wing and stretched the field on the counter. The Toronto FC utility man struggled at times when isolated against Pulisic, but largely put in a strong showing.
Larin continued his goalscoring ways with one of the easier finishes he’ll get, equalizing into an empty net from close range in the 62d minute. He struggled with his back to goal against Miles Robinson and John Brooks, but showed up when it counted most.
Hoilett had a quietly impactful night, completing 93% of his passes and moving effectively off the ball to open up space for his teammates. He did so many little things well, helping Canada complete this strong road result.
Simply put, Herdman won the managerial battle. His side effectively nullified the US attack without sacrificing their own, and were lethal on the counter-attack all night. He was visibly disappointed after the match to not take all three points, and it’s hard to argue his side didn’t deserve more.
Substitutes
Miller replaced the injured Scott Kennedy in the 59th minute and took a bit to find the game's pace. His passing was inconsistent but helped Canada weather a final flurry of pressure from the US.
Buchanan roasted USMNT center back John Brooks just minutes after coming on, and fired a warning shot across goal that nearly snuck in at the back post. He used his pace intelligently to bait defenders into the tackle before blowing past them, almost winning a penalty kick on Tyler Adams at one point.
David linked play well across his 25-minute shift and served as an outlet from pressure toward the end of the match.
Osorio was brought in for the final 13 minutes. He churned up ground and won back possession for Canada, as well as circulating possession effectively.
The veteran midfielder was ambitious with the ball in his late shift and provided cover in front of the backline to close out the match.