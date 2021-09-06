Gregg Berhalter must find solutions for USMNT's nerve-jangling challenge

By now most readers are familiar with how Canada did it, sitting deep and organized between occasional but incisive surges forward into transition via the likes of Alphonso Davies, Junior Hoilett and Tajon Buchanan . While it wasn’t a surprising approach, it was effective, and neither Berhalter nor his players could think or pass or dribble their way through it quickly enough.

His face told a slightly different story, though. The expressive Englishman looked like the proverbial cat who’d swallowed the canary. And why not? The coach had gotten the better of his US counterpart Gregg Berhalter as Les Rouges adeptly executed their cagey game plan, not only snatching a road draw but denying the Yanks two needed points in what should be a tight race to the three automatic qualification slots for Qatar 2022.

John Herdman claimed a measure of disappointment, declaring at the start of his postgame press conference that all three points were there for the taking rather than just the one that his Canada side pocketed from Sunday’s World Cup qualifier vs. the US men’s national team at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

“We changed rhythm in the game, there was a few little things we did to make sure the US never got comfortable against the 5-4-1, so I thought the boys executed that really well,” said Herdman, alluding to “micro-performances” and psychological cues and other such subtleties.

“We were able to control, without the ball, more of the game.”

Much has been said about the qualifying inexperience of this talent-rich yet young USMNT side as they labor to find their feet in this tense, unforgiving competition. It may also be time to underline the fact that – as many of these matches as he took part in as a player – it’s also the first WCQ go-round for Berhalter as a coach. Signs of that were certainly evident in the Music City.

It’s not that he and his staff didn’t try to problem-solve, to adjust their team’s approach to unlocking Canada’s bunker. And they did eventually roll the dice with a triple substitution as they chased a late winner. Everything was too little, too late, however.

“It was tough to break down, man, it really was. We needed much faster ball movement,” Berhalter said postgame.