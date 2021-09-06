USMNT player ratings: Tyler Adams, Miles Robinson meet expectations in WCQ vs. Canada

By Ben Wright @benwright

After a 1-1 home stalemate against Canada, it's now two straight draws for the US men's national team as their bid to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar escalates.

Here's how players fared at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, with frustration building after second-half goals saw Brenden Aaronson's opener canceled out by Cyle Larin's leveler.

Up next is a Wednesday trip to Honduras to close out the Octagonal's first three-match window (10:30 pm ET | Universo, Paramount+).

United States Men's National Team Player Ratings

5.5
NE_Matt_Turner_HEA
Matt Turner
Goalkeeper · USA

Turner strengthened his case for the full-time job with an impressive reaction save on Cyle Larin in the 10th minute. He was left helpless on Canada’s goal and otherwise wasn’t called into action. The New England Revolution goalkeeper put in an assured performance with the ball at his feet.

6.5
USMNTU23DAM032119102
Antonee Robinson
Left back · USA

Robinson got caught upfield a couple of times early in the match, but found his footing as the game went on. He delivered a perfect assist to Aaronson for the goal and finished as one of the stronger performers.

5.5
John Brooks
John Brooks
Center back · USA

Brooks was typically calm in possession and got involved in the USMNT's best moments of buildup, but his lack of pace was exposed at times, especially following the introduction of Tajon Buchanan.

7.5
ATL_Miles_Robinson_HEA
Miles Robinson
Center back · USA

The Atlanta United defender won absolutely everything that came at him in the air and mixed in a couple line-breaking passes. Robinson has carried his Gold Cup form into qualifying, and his open-field defending was crucial against Canada’s pacy front line.

4.5
USMNTJD090319280
Sergino Dest
Right back · USA

Dest was much better with the ball than without it. He almost gave up a goal with a failed clearance that allowed Alphonso Davies to get in behind. His influence in possession grew somewhat as the game went on, but Canada clearly targeted his side. He came off injured just before the halftime whistle.

7.5
ADAMS_PORTRAIT_004.png
Tyler Adams
Midfielder · USA

A bright spot for 90 minutes, Adams consistently showed up in the right place at the right time. His yellow card was a needless mistake that halted a promising USMNT attack. Can he go again against Honduras?

4.5
LA_Sebatian_Lletget_HEA_17
Sebastian Lletget
Midfielder · USA

Usually able to pull the strings in midfield, Lletget struggled against Canada’s high-energy press. He needed to be more ambitious with his passing, often picking the safe option instead of testing Canada’s backline. The LA Galaxy midfielder had a decent look with a half volley and created a promising chance before halftime.

4.0
COL_Kellyn_Acosta
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

A standout performer across this summer’s Nations League and Gold Cup campaigns, Acosta couldn’t find that same level in Nashville. He looked lost in midfield at times and was caught out of position on multiple occasions.

7.0
aaronson-hi.png
Brenden Aaronson
Forward · USA

Deployed on the right of a front three, Aaronson was tasked with much more defensive duties against Alphonso Davies and Sam Adekugbe, though looked bright when dribbling in the final third. The former Philadelphia Union star started and finished the move that led to the USMNT's 55th-minute goal with a tenacious tackle and an intelligent run and finish.

5.0
aiebatcheu-v0
Jordan Siebatcheu
Forward · USA

Pefok was swarmed by multiple defenders whenever he got near the ball, and his hold-up play struggled for it. He was more than willing to battle for every ball that came his way but couldn’t consistently link with the midfield.

5.5
Pulisic-headshot.jpg
Christian Pulisic
Forward · USA

The Chelsea winger came back into the starting lineup after missing the El Salvador trip and was full of endeavor if not efficiency. He was at his best when attacking his defender in 1-v-1 situations, but his delivery into the box never quite clicked.

4.0
Gregg Berhalter

The assignment was to get three points in the USMNT's first home qualifier, so it's a disappointment on that front. Berhalter was also resistant to making attack-minded subs until the 83rd minute. Further, he suspended Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie due to violating team protocols, a bold decision that certainly affected their chances.

Substitutes

4.5
DeAndre Yedlin
DeAndre Yedlin
Right back · USA

Yedlin replaced the injured Sergiño Dest in the 45th minute. He put in a couple of teasing crosses, but was caught pushed up in attack and beaten for pace by Alphonso Davies on Canada’s goal.

N/A
John_Keatley_Sounders_4918_1-480.png
Cristian Roldan
Midfielder · USA

Roldan needed more time to leave his mark, but showed plenty of ambition during his cameo and didn’t misplace a pass.

N/A
USMNTU23DAM032119325 (1)
Josh Sargent
Forward · USA

Sargent brought plenty of energy in his seven-minute shift but didn’t have enough time to make a meaningful impact.

N/A
Konrad De la Fuente
Konrad De la Fuente
Forward · USA

Like Sargent, De la Fuente simply didn’t have enough opportunity to alter the outcome.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers US Men's National Team

