Three Canada takeaways from impressive draw with USMNT in Nashville

Canada are still searching for their first win in Concacaf's final round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but will be far happier than the US men's national team after Sunday's 1-1 draw in Nashville.
- Related: Three USA takeaways from the game
- Related: USMNT player ratings
- Related Canada player ratings
Here are three takeaways from the game.
Canada knew all the pressure was on the US to get three points.
Using that to their advantage, Canada’s plan early was to sit numbers in their own end and force the US to break them down. They were organized, they were largely frustrating and they were able to snatch a few dangerous chances on the counter-attack.
“We had a clear plan coming through the game. We would call them micro performances,” said head coach John Herdman afterward. “Periods in the game that we’re going to focus intently on certain things. Execute, execute, change, execute, execute, change and that’s what these players were doing all game. The little, subtle changes that were going on. The games within games. I thought they did well.”
While they were eventually undone by ex-Philadelphia Union homegrown Brendan Aaronson in the 55th minute, they didn’t make it easy for the Americans. The US had to earn every inch and it took its toll on the Americans, who began to fade as the second half wore on.
After Aaronson’s goal, Canada used their speed to create the opportunity that led to Cyle Larin’s 62nd-minute equalizer.
Defender Sam Adekugbe sprung Alphonso Davies up the left side and he was off to the races. The Bayern Munich star used that renowned world-class pace to breeze past DeAndre Yedlin and set up Larin to swiftly make it 1-1.
For the second time in two games, following a 1-1 draw with Honduras last Thursday, Canada produced a rousing response to going behind. That in itself is a sign of the progress this team is making.
“I think maybe the old Canada, we would crumble when we go a goal down and get mentally weak,” said Adekugbe. “But we used that time to take a deep breath and push on ahead in that right direction.”
Canada’s upcoming road games will see them deal with either altitude, poor air quality, scorching heat and humidity – or any unholy combination of all these factors. Especially with games packed into these short windows, being smart in how they exert themselves will be key.
If they remain organized in using the tactic of block, frustrate and counter, Canada could find some road success they’ve long been lacking.
One thing, though, is certain. Canada have to beat El Salvador back at BMO Field on Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET | One Soccer, Paramount+).
A point on the road goes a long way to glossing over the dropped points at home against Honduras last week. But more dropped points at home would put Canada in a position where they’ll be chasing results in back-to-back games in Mexico City and Kingston, Jamaica.
They simply can’t afford to head into those two tough road games needing points. No wins going into October with two tough road games could see the top teams fade into the distance with no margin for error the rest of the way.
“We’re just, game by game, getting tighter and more understanding, more chemistry,” said Herdman, who admitted his team was frustrated after the draw against Honduras. “You see it with new faces coming into the lineup that are performing and are, again, showing this is a talented squad from one through to 23. They’re a very talented group of players that are desperate to go to a World Cup.”
This one is an obvious one, but it was never more apparent than on Sunday night.
Unlike the first game against Honduras, Davies had more chances to get up to speed with the ball and wreak all kinds of havoc on the USMNT backline. His pressure helped lead to Sergiño Dest’s mistake in the first half that created Canada’s best attacking chance before the break. It also led to Canada’s goal in the second half.
With the aforementioned must-win game against El Salvador now up next, Canadian fans would have been wracked with worry when Davies went down with a grimace late in the second half. He tried to carry on for a few more minutes before being replaced by Jonathan Osorio in the 77th minute.
“He took a bit of a knock. There might be a bit of cramping as well,” said Herdman, who didn’t seem worried that Davies would be out for Wednesday’s game. “He got a second wind and he wanted five more [minutes] but we’re looking ahead to El Salvador.”
When Canada lost 4-1 to the US in Orlando in November 2019, Davies was used as a left back. It didn’t work.
Canada were chasing the game and their most creative attacking player was often well behind minding his defensive duties. It was a different story on Sunday. Herdman knows that, in the Vancouver Whitecaps product, he has a game-changer who's vital to Canada’s World Cup Qualifying hopes.
“When his mind’s committed, this guy’s special. He’s just a special individual,” said Herdman. “He has a mindset that puts him at that level. There’s not much that fazes him and he wants to entertain the crowd.”