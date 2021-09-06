What we learned from the USMNT draw vs. Canada – and what to expect at Honduras

"If we don't go out there and do the things we’re good at, we're are just a group of names on a piece of paper."

That’s US men’s national team d-mid Tyler Adams in the wake of their disappointing 1-1 home draw to Canada, a result that leaves the US on just two points through two games. They are not precisely on the precipice, but they are coming close to it and the players know it, as does head coach Gregg Berhalter. They play at Honduras on Wednesday night (10:30 pm ET | Universo, Paramount+), and when that game’s in the books, the US will be more than 20 percent of the way through World Cup qualifying.

We are already at the point where “time is running out” feels like a semi-appropriate sentiment.

And so the US have to figure out exactly what the things that they’re good at are, because through two games it’s pretty tough to pinpoint. Maybe set pieces — they were once again fairly threatening against the Canadians, just as they’d been in the opener down in El Salvador, though I’d argue they squandered a number of chances to be even more threatening — and probably keeping their defensive shape. But it doesn’t feel like much beyond that.

“We need new ideas at times,” said winger Christian Pulisic afterward. “Today we didn’t test them enough. Whether it was not being direct enough or not I’m not too sure, but it just felt like we couldn’t break them down. Obviously they defended well, but we just needed some new solutions and obviously it wasn’t good enough."

It actually was not being direct enough, so Pulisic got that one right. And it definitely was not moving the ball quickly enough to pull Canada’s low-block 5-4-1 from side to side and create the kinds of gaps players like Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson thrive at exploiting.

Pulisic, who is usually not a treasure trove of tactical analysis in his postgame pressers, called that one out, too.

“They defended very deep for most of the game, so it’s natural that we’re swinging the ball around in the back four,” he said. “At times we just couldn’t go from side to side quick enough and make them run enough. I think everything was just a touch too slow today.”