Recap: Canada 1, Honduras 1

In their first game on home soil in almost two years, the Canadian men's national team battled to a 1-1 draw with Honduras at BMO Field to begin the final stage of World Cup Qualifying on Thursday evening.

Les Rouges had a golden opportunity to snatch a late winner in the 90th minute when a cross eventually dropped to a wide-open Richie Laryea, but the Toronto FC defender skied his effort, as both teams were forced to settle for a point apiece.

Honduras opened the scoring in the 40th minute after Tajon Buchanan, trying to recover, fouled Andy Nájar in the penalty area. Alexander López stepped up to the spot and convert the penalty kick to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

However, Canada were rewarded a penalty of their own in the 65th minute. Junior Hoilett, who checked into the game at halftime, got in front of a sliding Maynor Figueroa and was taken down in the box, leaving the referee pointing to the spot for the second time. Up stepped Cyle Larin for a straight-up-the-middle finish, tying the game at 1-1 and creating a pressure-filled last quarter of the game.

Los Catrachos came close to taking the lead minutes later, but a diving Milan Borjan – at full stretch – deflected a Deybi Flores’ header off the woodwork and out to keep the score level in the 74th minute.