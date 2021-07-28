USMNT home 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier locations

The US men national team’s Concacaf World Cup qualifying road runs through Major League Soccer venues.

With the most recent announcement of the critical home match against Mexico being played at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on Nov. 12, US Soccer has selected sites for three of the seven home matches in the Octagonal stage, all of which are MLS venues.

That includes the anticipated first home match of qualification against Canada at Nissan Stadium, home of Nashville SC, on Sept. 6 and a meeting with Jamaica at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium a month later. 

There’s only one other qualifier this calendar year — vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 13 — so an additional announcement is likely coming soon. 

The venues for the three other home qualifiers — against El Salvador on Jan. 27, vs. Honduras on Feb. 2 and the final one against Panama on March 27 — have yet to be decided. 

Below is a running table of all of the home matches, which will be updated as additional sites are announced.

USMNT 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying home schedule
Date
Opponent
Venue
City
Sept. 5, 2021
Canada
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, Tenn.
Oct. 7, 2021
Jamaica
Q2 Stadium
Austin, TX
Oct. 13, 2021
Costa Rica
TBD
TBD
Nov. 12, 2021
Mexico
TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, OH
Jan. 27, 2022
El Salvador
TBD
TBD
Feb. 2, 2022
Honduras
TBD
TBD
March 27, 2022
Panama
TBD
TBD
Join us after both Gold Cup matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.