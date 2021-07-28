USMNT home 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier locations

After results around @Concacaf last night, our full path to the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup is now 🔒! We open the 14-match Octagon on Sept. 2 at El Salvador (🇸🇻) . What do you think of our schedule? 🤔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yAL6tRahVJ

With the most recent announcement of the critical home match against Mexico being played at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on Nov. 12, US Soccer has selected sites for three of the seven home matches in the Octagonal stage, all of which are MLS venues.

That includes the anticipated first home match of qualification against Canada at Nissan Stadium, home of Nashville SC, on Sept. 6 and a meeting with Jamaica at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium a month later.

There’s only one other qualifier this calendar year — vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 13 — so an additional announcement is likely coming soon.

The venues for the three other home qualifiers — against El Salvador on Jan. 27, vs. Honduras on Feb. 2 and the final one against Panama on March 27 — have yet to be decided.