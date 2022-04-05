Canada in Concacaf Nations League Group C with Honduras, Curacao

Three days after learning their draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Canadian men’s national team learned on Monday night they’re in League A’s Group C for the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League alongside Honduras and Curacao.

Here’s what awaits Les Rouges in the second edition of the regional competition, which begins this June and acts as a qualifier for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, aside from providing another trophy opportunity.

When they play

Schedule details are to be announced, with the semifinal matchups occurring at a centralized location between the four League A group winners.

Group stage: June 2022 and March 2023, four total (home-and-away)

Semifinals and final: June 2023

Who they drew

Canada, who finished second in their group in the inaugural edition, are one of 12 teams in League A. They’re in Group C alongside Honduras and Curacao, two teams that also featured in the 2019-20 tournament.