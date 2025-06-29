Canada enter Gold Cup knockouts vs. Guatemala: "We're ready"

It’s crunch time for the Canadian men’s national team.
After winning their Concacaf Gold Cup group for the first time since 2009, head coach Jesse Marsch’s side meets Guatemala on Sunday afternoon, looking to book a semifinal match against either the United States or Costa Rica (4 pm ET | FS1, TUDN; OneSoccer, TSN).
Even though they’re just three wins from the program’s first trophy since 2000, Les Rouges aren’t thinking that far ahead, especially knowing the opponent they're set to face in Minnesota.
“At the end of the day, we want to lift the trophy, and it starts tomorrow, and that's the only game I know we're all focused on,” former New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan told reporters. “[Tomorrow] is the only game we should be focused on.”
Added Marsch: “We're not going into this game thinking we're going to play passive. We're fit, we're strong, we're ready and we're committed. I'm excited for what that will mean for our performance tomorrow.”
Learning from Copa América
As Canada reach another knockout round, there are memories of last summer's Copa América run.
They advanced past Venezuela in the quarterfinals, winning in a shootout after Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg and CF Pachuca striker Salomón Rondón traded goals in a 1-1 draw.
Now, they are taking many of those same lessons into the Gold Cup knockout stage, looking to defeat No. 106-ranked Guatemala.
“Venezuela was a really important moment for us. We thought we played outstanding in that match,” Marsch said.
“This tournament is different, the expectation is for us to be more dominant, and I think for the most part, we've been able to manage that... I think we've done that, in terms of continuing to understand our tactical responsibilities, discipline, and nuances.”
All-Star showing
Marsch also confirmed Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, fresh off being named to the 2025 MLS All-Star roster, will start against Guatemala.
Before Sunday, Marsch and Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau had each earned 10 caps since Marsch was named head coach.
"[Dayne] has been outstanding in the tournament and clearly, in training also, very, very strong," Marsch said. "[He] has done enough to earn this opportunity, and in this knockout stage, we're trying to put what we think is the team that is the most prepared and most ready for what these matches will be. For right now, for me, that's Dayne.
"That being said, I also want to say this has never been an easy decision, and our belief in Max is at the highest level as well. And he's trained really well and been really sharp.”