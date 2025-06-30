Canada fall short of Gold Cup expectations: "It’s devastating"

After entering the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup with hopes of ending a 25-year trophy drought, Canada crashed out in the quarterfinals, falling to No. 106-ranked Guatemala on penalty kicks Sunday evening.

“We came into this tournament with high expectations and this is definitely not the way that we had envisioned. It's something that's gonna hurt for a while.”

In the moments after José Morales’ penalty hit the back of the net, the emotions were clear.

“It’s important for us to learn from this because I think we lost because we beat ourselves, and we can't do that in important matches, and we certainly can't do that next summer at the World Cup.”

“I feel bad for the group because I know how bad they wanted it,” CanMNT head coach Jesse Marsch told reporters after the match.

Los Chapines move on to the semifinals, whereas Canada’s next competitive match is their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener next summer at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field.

That opened the door for former Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubin to equalize at 1-1 in the 69th minute, before Guatemala won 6-5 in penalties .

After opening the scoring in the 30th minute through a Jonathan David penalty kick, Les Rouges were reduced to 10 men when Nashville SC ’s Jacob Shaffelburg was red-carded shortly before halftime.

Continued growth

While Canada missed the opportunity to play in more high-pressure games ahead of the World Cup, the Gold Cup showcased their expanded player pool.

With several key players missing, the tournament proved a breakout for midfielders Niko Sigur and Nathan Saliba, as well as 19-year-old center back Luc de Fougerolles, each putting themselves in starting contention for next year’s World Cup.

“I’m still very positive about this group. I think we made a lot of progress with a lot of players like Niko Sigur, Nathan Saliba, Daniel Jebbison and Joel Waterman,” Marsch said. “A lot of guys have taken big steps and have shown that they're going to be a big part of this moving forward.”

Despite not getting a chance at more competitive games this summer, the Gold Cup lived up to Marsch’s previously stated goal of expanding depth in the lead-up to 2026.

“I wasn't talking that much about a trophy as much as I was talking about moving forward day by day and making sure that we were up for the challenge. We fall short and that's painful,” he said.