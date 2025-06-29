Guatemala upset Canada in Gold Cup quarterfinals

Guatemala eliminated Canada from the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, delivering a quarterfinal upset in penalty kicks after the sides battled to a 1-1 draw at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

José Morales was the hero from the spot, giving Guatemala a 6-5 victory in PKs after Canada center back Luc de Fougerolles rifled his attempt off the crossbar.

Los Chapines sent the game to PKs when Rubio Rubín powerfully headed an Oscar Santis cross past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in the 69th minute.

At the time, Canada were playing with 10 men after Jacob Shaffelburg was ejected in first-half stoppage time. The Nashville SC winger was shown a second yellow card for a hard challenge near midfield.

The CanMNT started brightly, opening the scoring in the 30th minute when Jonathan David calmly finished his penalty kick past goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro. The chance arose after Aaron Herrera fouled Tani Oluwaseyi in the box.

However, Guatemala were left celebrating at the final whistle and will now face the United States in a Wednesday semifinal at St. Louis CITY SC's Energizer Park.

