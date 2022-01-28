Recap: Honduras 0, Canada 2

The Canadian men's national team won in Honduras for the first time since 1985 on Thursday evening, winning 2-0 at San Pedro Sula's Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in the final stage of World Cup Qualifying .

Head coach John Herdman's group remains undefeated through nine matches, sitting atop the eight-team Octagonal with 19 points after nine of 14 matchdays, inching closer toward officially booking their ticket to Qatar 2022. Canada last reached a World Cup in 1986.

Les Rouges got off to a strong start thanks to a terrific run by former New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan. In the 10th minute, the Club Brugge winger dazzled his defender with a flurry of stepovers before whipping in an inviting cross that was deflected home by Honduras' Denil Maldonado for an own goal, making it 1-0 for Canada.

Honduras bounced back and finished the rest of the opening 45 strong, and right before halftime, the hosts almost pulled one back when CF Montréal speedster Romell Quioto chased down a ball in behind. However, Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan was brave coming out to deny Quioto and keep Honduras off the scoresheet.

In the 70th minute, Borjan was called upon once again to save the day for Canada, and he did just that with a spectacular diving save to his left to stop Kervin Arriaga and rob Honduras from equalizing.

That stop proved to be even more vital for Canada because three minutes later, Lille forward Jonathan David was played in behind by former Toronto FC midfielder Liam Fraser. The Canadian striker took a deft touch off his chest before lobbing Honduras 'keeper to make it 2-0 for the visitors.